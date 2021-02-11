Bruce Springsteen DWI: Singer charged with drink-driving

Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey on 14 November

Bruce Springsteen was arrested in New Jersey three months ago and charged with driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, officials have said.

The rock veteran was also cited for consuming alcohol in a closed area of a national park on the same day, 14 November.

He is due to appear in court "in the next few weeks", TMZ reported.

A National Park Service spokeswoman said Springsteen, 71, was "cooperative throughout the process".

The Gateway National Recreation Area is a park that connects Sandy Hook, a New Jersey strip of beach just south of New York City, with part of the oceanfront section of New York's Staten Island and Jamaica Bay.

Springsteen, often called "The Boss", has had a career spanning more than five decades, with many of his songs describing his home state of New Jersey.

Springsteen's career has spanned more than 50 years so far

His arrest came a few weeks after the release of his 20th studio album, "Letter to You".

Springsteen also made a recent appearance in an advert for Jeep played during the Super Bowl, the annual championship American football game. In the video, titled "The Middle", he spoke about reuniting a divided US.

The video, which is still available on the singer's Instagram page, has now been removed from Jeep's YouTube channel.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate," a Jeep spokesman said in a statement.

"But it's also right that we pause our big game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned."