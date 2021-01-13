Bruce Willis apologizes for 'error in judgment' after being spotted entering a pharmacy without a mask

Bruce Willis in Brentford, California, in September. London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Bruce Willis apologized in a statement after being spotted entering and exiting a California pharmacy without a face mask.

"It was an error in judgment," Willis told People. "Be safe out there everyone, and let's continue to mask up."

PageSix reported that Willis was asked to leave the store because of his lack of face covering.

Photos of Willis at the Rite Aid store in Los Angeles show him without a face mask, though he did have a scarf around his neck.

California has confirmed nearly 3 million COVID-19 cases, and the state's COVID-19 website explicitly states "everyone in California must wear a mask or face covering when outside of their home."

The statement came Tuesday, two days after Willis was photographed at the Los Angeles pharmacy on Sunday wearing a scarf around his neck. Citing a witness, PageSix reported that Willis was asked to leave the store because he wasn't wearing a mask and left without making a purchase.

The state's COVID-19 website says "everyone in California must wear a mask or face covering when outside of their home, with limited exceptions."

California has confirmed nearly 3 million COVID-19 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, with more than 930,000 cases in Los Angeles County. The New York Times reported on Monday that the state had recorded more than 3,300 deaths in the past week - the most of any state in one week since New York was the global epicenter for cases last spring.

At the start of the pandemic, Willis was quarantining with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three adult children - Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout - in Idaho, while his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two young daughters stayed in Los Angeles. People later reported, however, that Heming Willis and their daughters flew to Idaho to stay with Willis and Moore and were "one happy family."

They were all together in time to celebrate Heming Willis' birthday in June.

