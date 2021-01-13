Bruce Willis reportedly asked to leave Rite Aid for not wearing a mask, acknowledges 'error in judgment'

Brendan Morrow

It sounds like Bruce Willis' commitment to wearing a face mask during a global pandemic isn't exactly unbreakable.

The Die Hard star is acknowledging he made a mistake after Page Six reported he was asked to leave a Rite Aid this week for not wearing a mask.

"It was an error in judgment," Willis said in a statement to People.

The original Page Six report said Willis allegedly "refused to wear a mask" at the Rite Aid in Los Angeles, even as the city has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, and he was reportedly asked to leave as "people inside the store became upset." The report also included a photo of the actor at the store with a bandanna around his neck but nothing covering his face.

Willis in his statement to People encouraged others not to do as he did, saying, "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up." He can only hope Tom Cruise doesn't find out about this lapse.

