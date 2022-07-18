Bruce Willis returns to iconic ‘Die Hard’ site
In honor of the anniversary of “Die Hard,” actor Bruce Willis returned to the Nakatomi Plaza roof to re-create one of the movie's iconic scenes.
On the blockbuster's 34th anniversary, Bruce Willis and wife Emma paid a visit to the building that served as Nakatomi Plaza in his 1988 movie Die Hard
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is celebrating her birthday with a new portrait. Clarence House released a new portrait of Camilla on Saturday to mark her 75th birthday. In it, Camilla wears a blue floral dress from Sophie Dundas and is seen with a bowl of peaches.
The term "Erewhon smoothie" has racked up 3.6 billion views on TikTok and the hashtag "coconut cloud smoothie" has 3.3 million searches. Nicole Modic, creator of the popular food site, Instagram and TikTok Kale Junkie, shared her spin on the drink with a full how-to video. "I am a huge Erewhon fan and go every time I am in LA," Modic told "Good Morning America."
Jennifer Lopez revealed she wed Ben Affleck in front of "the best witnesses" over the weekend
Lopez confirmed the Vegas nuptials, signing off her newsletter with her new married name: Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.
The supermodel, who appears in a Fendi ad, said she became a recluse after a botched cosmetic treatment.
Prince Harry reportedly doesn't have great respect for Duchess Camilla and has no interest in a relationship with her.
John McClane said he'd never even think about it... but that didn't stop Willis.
James Caan’s death brought back memories of stories Gianni Russo told about him during an appearance years ago at Erie's Presque Isle Downs & Casino.
Ricky responded in a statement via his lawyer.
"The name of your college means absolutely nothing. Don't go into debt for a name you think is impressive. It isn't."
I CAN'T.
Supermodel Linda Evangelista is returning to the runway. She posted on Instagram that she will be walking in a "special fashion show" for Fendi in September.
Vanessa Bryant and her beautiful girls are off traveling the world and glowing in every single picture. The Bryant family has a family tradition of going to Italy and the photos are too cute to miss. In the first set of photos, we see Vanessa and three of her daughters in matching blue and white […]
Now that's how you dress for summer weather.
Zach Erdem, owner of a popular restaurant in the Hamptons, tells PEOPLE about his gentle, 19-year friendship with Ivana — and their final conversations before her passing
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revealed their engagement news in April 2022
The model shared two of her bikini looks from her vacation.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney are enjoying one of their favorite summer getaways in Italy, the famous Lake Como.
The punk-pop princess isn't hiding the fact that she's thriving while on tour.