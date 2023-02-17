Bruce Willis reveals frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. What is it and what does it mean?

Reuters

(Reuters) -Some witnesses may have lied under oath during a grand jury probe of former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia, according to excerpts from the panel's findings released on Thursday. The special grand jury also concluded there was no widespread fraud in the election, despite Trump's false claims that the vote was rigged against him, and delivered recommendations to prosecutors on possible indictments for election interference, the document showed. Those charging recommendations - along with the bulk of the report - remain sealed for now, pursuant to a judge's order, leaving open the question of whether Trump or anyone else could eventually face prosecution.