Bruce Willis steps out with friends after announcement of dementia diagnosis

90
Jonah Valdez
·3 min read
FILE - Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. A brain disorder that leads to problems with speaking, reading and writing has sidelined Willis and drawn attention to aphasia, a little-known condition that has many possible causes. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Bruce Willis, shown attending a movie premiere in New York in 2019, was seen out and about this week in Santa Monica for the first time since his diagnosis was made public. (Charles Sykes / Invision/Associated Press)

Bruce Willis was seen grabbing coffee with friends this week in Santa Monica, the first time the veteran action star was spotted in public after revealing his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The "Die Hard" and "Armageddon" star, 67, left acting last year due to cognitive struggles. In February, his family announced that his condition had worsened.

“Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD),” said the Feb. 16 statement signed by wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore and daughters Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn. The family called it a "cruel disease."

“Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces," the statement continued. "While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”

When Willis was seen Thursday out with two friends, he was wearing a blue sweater, black joggers and a hat, according to photos and video obtained by the Daily Mail. The two-time Emmy Award winner also was spotted out with friends in Los Angeles for lunch in late January, the British tabloid said.

An estimated 50,000 people in the United States live with frontotemporal dementia, according to experts, and it typically hits between ages 45 and 64. The progressive brain disease affects the frontal and/or anterior temporal lobes of the brain,— lobes that have a wide range of responsibilities, including controlling voluntary movement, expressive language, managing higher-level executive functions and processing semantic memory.

The condition first asserts itself in one of two ways depending on the specific part of the brain in which the disease begins: with major changes to the person’s behavior or linguistic ability. Patients may become suddenly and uncharacteristically uninhibited, saying and doing things that appear inappropriate or impulsive to those around them.

And the prognosis is bleak. There currently is no cure and no way to prevent its onset, according to the Assn. of Frontotemporal Degeneration. The average life expectancy is seven to 13 years after the start of symptoms.

Prior to Willis’ new diagnosis and before his abrupt retirement, rumors about his work performance had been heard in Hollywood for years. Nearly two dozen people who had been on set with the “Moonlighting” star expressed concern to Times reporters Meg James and Amy Kaufman.

They questioned whether Willis — who was often paid $2 million for two days of work — was fully aware of his surroundings on set, according to documents viewed by The Times.

Filmmakers described the “Pulp Fiction” and "The Sixth Sense" star as grappling with his loss of mental acuity and an inability to remember dialogue.

Times staff writers Christie D’Zurilla and Corinne Purtill contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Kimmel jokes that he hopes Matt Damon never gets nominated for an Oscar again

    "I believe that his presence in some way caused the envelope mix-up," the forthcoming Oscars host said of Damon attending the 2017 ceremony when Moonlight almost didn't win Best Picture.

  • Jonathan Majors breaks down his Creed 3 character Damian – and how it feels to lead two big blockbusters

    Exclusive: Jonathan Majors breaks down his Creed 3 character’s threat to Michael B. Jordan’s Adonis: "At the top you become lax"

  • Shania Twain Shares Update On Ex And Former BFF: ‘Everyone Gets What They Deserve’

    In 2008, the country music star’s husband of 14 years left her for her best friend.

  • Plan to incinerate soil from Ohio train derailment is ‘horrifying’, says expert

    Soil is being sent to a nearby incinerator with a history of clean air violations, raising fears the chemicals will be redistributed

  • Remembering Tom Sizemore

    Actor Tom Sizemore has died at the age of 61. The "Saving Private Ryan" and "Black Hawk Down" actor suffered a brain aneurysm a few weeks ago.

  • Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share a Kiss at New York Rangers Game in N.Y.C.

    The country musician and the Outer Banks actor began dating in December 2022

  • Kim Kardashian once won trash bags full of hundred dollar bills worth $350,000 after playing baccarat with the man accused of stealing more than $4.5 billion from a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund

    Kim Kardashian had to store her winnings in her carry-on bag on a Southwest Airlines flight back to Los Angeles, an FBI agent wrote.

  • Miley Cyrus to return to her Disney roots for a Backyard Sessions special

    In celebration of her upcoming new album, Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus is returning to her backyard for the Disney+ special, Miley Cyrus—Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions). The performance is set to coincide with the album’s release date, March 10.

  • Keke Palmer Cries Over Parenting Struggles With Newborn Son

    Keke Palmer gets emotional about motherhood. The actress tears up on Instagram as she praises parents everywhere and reflects on her first few days of being a mom. On Monday, Keke announced she welcomed her first child, Leodis, with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

  • Kelly Osbourne Shares First Peek At Baby Boy In Cute Photo With Proud Uncle Jack Osbourne

    Kelly Osbourne is one proud mom! The TV personality shared the first peek at her baby boy in a cute Instagram photo on Friday with her brother, Jack Osbourne. Kelly brought baby Sidney on the set of her and Jack's new reality show "Home to Roost." Jack looked overjoyed to be spending time with his sister and nephew on set, pointing to the infant in the sweet family selfie. Kelly honored Jack and Sidney's bond in her caption with a quote about what a "blessing" uncles are.

  • Winter storm: Mandatory chain rules dropped for NB traffic on I-5 in advance of wind, snow in Redding, Siskiyou

    Chains rules dropped on northbound I-5 as a winter storm expected to bring more snow on the North State from Redding to Happy Camp.

  • 'This is me, this is my face': Actress Mimi Rogers on aging naturally, without cosmetic surgery

    Bias and outright discrimination on the basis of race, gender and age have long histories in Hollywood and broader culture, writes columnist Steve Lopez.

  • France's Macron takes Africa push to Brazzaville ahead of Kinshasa

    French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday carried his African tour aimed at renewing frayed ties to the Republic of Congo after inking an economic accord with Angola&nbsp;Macron landed in the Congolese capital Brazzaville just before five pm (1600 GMT), on the third leg of his voyage after visiting Angola and Gabon.He was due to spend only a few hours in Brazzaville before travelling to Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which lies on the opposite bank of the Congo river.&nbsp;In the Angolan capital Luanda, Macron held talks with his counterpart Joao Lourenco, calling the oil-rich country a "strategic partner in the region".Macron, who chaired an economic forum attended by more than 50 French companies, said the "heart of this visit is the strengthening of agricultural partnerships" with Angola.France was seeking to "build a balanced and reciprocal partnership" with Angola."This fits in with the idea I have of this economic partnership between the African continent and France," Macron said."Mindsets have changed," he said.France has for decades been involved in the petroleum industry in the Portuguese-speaking southern African country, which is one of the continent's top crude producers.Macron's visit offered an opportunity to explore cooperation in other sectors.The two governments penned an agreement to boost Angola's agricultural sector, particularly "climate resilience and water security", in addition to helping revamp coffee, soya, cotton and dairy production, among other sectors.The goal should be to develop a "made-in-Africa strategy", he said.- De-escalation -&nbsp;Before leaving Luanda, the French president thanked Lourenco for his work to restore stability to the region, highlighting his diplomatic efforts in conflict-torn eastern DRC.&nbsp;He added that there are "legitimate hopes" for a de-escalation in the turbulent region.M23 rebels have captured swathes of territory in eastern DRC since re-emerging from dormancy in late 2021, and have nearly encircled the trade hub of Goma.&nbsp;The insurgency has cratered relations between the DRC and its smaller neighbour Rwanda, which Kinshasa accuses of supporting the M23.&nbsp;Independent UN experts, the United States and other western countries -- including France -- agree with Kinshasa's assessment, but Rwanda denies the charge.Several officials, who requested anonymity, told AFP that an M23 delegation was present in Luanda, but did not not meet French officials.- Anti-French sentiment -Anti-French sentiment runs high in some former African colonies as the continent becomes a renewed diplomatic battleground, with Russian and Chinese influence growing.On Thursday Macron said the era of French interference in Africa had ended and there was no desire to return to the past."The age of Francafrique is well over," Macron said in Gabon's capital Libreville, referring to the post-colonisation strategy of supporting authoritarian leaders to defend French interests.Macron had met Central African Republic President Faustin-Archange Touadera in Gabon on Thursday.The talks came after relations had deteriorated as Russian influence increased in Bangui and French troops left the troubled country last year.The same day, rights groups in Congo-Brazzaville pleaded for the release of former presidential candidates Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko and Andre Okombi Salissa and asked Macron to relay their concerns to Congolese President Denis Sassou-Nguesso.The pair were each jailed for 20 years in 2016 for endangering state security after they ran against Sassou-Nguesso in disputed presidential elections that were followed by violence.Congo-Brazzaville's president has ruled with an iron first for almost four decades.Macron was to go on later Friday to neighbouring DRC, which was ruled by Belgium during the colonial era.But there have been reservations about the &nbsp;visit.Dozens of young Congolese demonstrators holding Russian flags rallied outside the French embassy in Kinshasa on Wednesday to denounce Macron's visit.On Thursday, 20 citizens' movements wrote in a statement that Macron "is not welcome to the DR Congo".In a separate statement, some 150 NGOs demanded that Macron backs "calls for sanctions" against Rwanda, and "help the DRC organise its self-defence".vl/ub/sn/eml/bp

  • Avril Lavigne and Tyga Are Spotted Arriving Together at Leonardo DiCaprio's Party in Paris

    Last month, the pair were seen having dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles — one day before the punk rocker called off her engagement to Mod Sun

  • Nicholas Goldberg: How I became a tool of China's giant anti-American propaganda machine

    Xi Jinping's Xinhua news agency used my work to help promote its distorted vision of life in the U.S. and China.

  • University watchdog ‘engaged’ in talks with London college over Iran links

    The university watchdog is “actively engaged” in discussions with a London college amid concerns about its alleged links to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ “recruitment hub”.

  • Michelle Yeoh: ‘Everything Everywhere’ cast ‘ended up as family’

    Actor Michelle Yeoh opens up about working Jamie Lee Curtis in “Everything Everywhere All At Once” and how the entire cast and crew “ended up as family" by the end of production. See more this weekend on Sunday TODAY.

  • Michelle Yeoh looks back on how her career changed after playing a Bond Girl

    Michelle Yeoh began her acting career with a prolific run in ‘80s and ’90s Hong Kong action movies. Decades later, she’s solidly booked and busy, with American Born Chinese, Wicked, and several Avatar sequels on the way. Of course, she’s also currently up for an Oscar for her multifaceted, multiverse-busting role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. However, 25 years ago, things looked very different for Yeoh.

  • World Baseball Classic: Team Israel and its five Floridians hope to shock opponents

    Israel will play two World Baseball Classic tune-ups when it faces the Marlins in Jupiter Wednesday and the Washington Nationals in West Palm Beach Thursday.

  • Paul Heyman Hopes People Are ‘Clamoring’ For Sami Zayn In Six Months

    Paul Heyman discusses Sami Zayn‘s remarkable run on WWE TV in recent months. Speaking on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast with Jimmy Traina, Heyman shared his thoughts on the journey Zayn has been on in recent months. He also commented on the company potentially changing its plans due to the the way fans rallied around […] The post Paul Heyman Hopes People Are ‘Clamoring’ For Sami Zayn In Six Months appeared first on Wrestlezone.