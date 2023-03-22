Bruce Willis' wife marks their 14th wedding anniversary amid the actor's dementia diagnosis with a sweet video of their vow renewal: 'Seize every opportunity'

Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis renewing their wedding vows in 2019. Instagram

Emma Heming Willis posted a sweet throwback video of her and Bruce Willis renewing their vows.

Heming Willis posted the video from 2019 to celebrate the couple's 14th wedding anniversary.

Heming Willis encouraged followers to "seize every opportunity" amid the actor's dementia diagnosis.

Emma Heming Willis has been pretty open about the difficulties her family has faced following her husband Bruce Willis' frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, and even had to ask paparazzi for "space" after the actor was shouted at by photographers when meeting up with friends.

The model was later accused of trying to get her "five minutes" in the spotlight by people online, something she responded to by raising awareness about Willis' condition on Instagram.

Heming Willis continues to be open about caring for Willis, and on Tuesday, posted a heartwarming video from 2019 when the pair renewed their vows in a ceremony officiated by their friend, Stephen Eads.

The footage shows Heming Willis walking down the aisle with two flower girls, before kissing Willis following the ceremony — with several photos showing off their blended family also interspersed.

The video was originally set to Coldplay's "Fix You," which Willis' daughters Rumer and Scout Willis sang for the attendees.

In the caption, Heming Willis wrote: "Seize every opportunity to unite and celebrate with family and friends. Those are the moments and beautiful pockets of memories that you get to hold on to for a lifetime. And we get to keep those memories safe and alive for the ones that might not be able to."

She also thanked Willis' ex-wife Demi Moore for being the couple's "videographer." The trio remain close friends, as Moore recently posted her own video of the family celebrating Willis' 68th birthday.

Heming Willis also took to Instagram with a touching post about their anniversary, as well as thanking a friend who left a bouquet of flowers for the pair. She said she was touched by the gesture, and encouraged her followers to help out where they can if they know a carer.

Heming Willis said: "It got me thinking about how hard these types of 'special occasions' can be on caregivers. When usually our person would acknowledge the event, now their changing brains just can't. And that is what it is."

"So my point is this. If you know someone that is looking after someone else, don't ask what you can do, just do. This random act of kindness will honestly stay with me for a long time."

Willis' family announced his retirement back in March 2022 after he was diagnosed with aphasia, which affects a person's understanding of language.

The star's condition later progressed to frontotemporal dementia, the family said in February, which can change someone's personality, behavior, language, or speech.

Read the original article on Insider