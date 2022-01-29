Bruceton Mills man arrested on drug charges

Jan. 29—Westover Police officers took a Bruceton Mills man into custody Jan. 25 after he was found with narcotics outside a known drug complex in the area.

Joseph C. Trentini, 30, of Bruceton Mills, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed by Patrolman Carver of the Westover Police Department.

Carver said they saw two vehicles sitting side by side near a complex on Dunkard Avenue, where drug activity is known to take place. The officer made contact with Trentini and while speaking with him "detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from [Trentini's ] person."

According to the complaint, Trentini told Carver he had marijuana and it was found inside the vehicle. When Carver asked Trentini if he would consent to a search of himself, Trentini produced a yellow post-it note, which he advised Carver contained heroin.

At that time, Carver reported a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and the officer found several packing materials, a digital scale and an additional white substance that later tested positive for fentanyl. Carver also found a duffle bag behind the passenger's seat, which contained "approximately 14 ounces of a suspected white grainy substance."

Trentini was taken into custody and transported to the Westover Police Department, the complaint said. While at the station, the white grainy substance found in the duffle bag showed a positive indication for cocaine on a field test kit.

In total, Trentini was found in possession of about 8 grams of marijuana, around one gram of fentanyl and 14 ounces of suspected cocaine.

Trentini is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25, 000 bond. He is set for a preliminary hearing in Monongalia County Magistrate Court in February.