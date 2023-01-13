Bruceton Mills man awaits sentencing in drug operation case

Jan. 12—Greg Snider, 63, of Bruceton Mills, is now awaiting sentencing after being found guilty by a federal jury on Monday for his role in a drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to Monongalia County.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld's office, during the four-day trial, prosecutors Zelda Wesley and Christopher Bauer, both assistant U.S. attorneys, explained to the jury and presiding Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh, how Snider used his residence in Bruceton Mills as a hub for drug distribution and rented vehicles and hotel rooms to assist with the illegal activity.

Drug packages were mailed to Snider's Bruceton residence and members of the conspiracy would meet there to divide the drugs for distribution.

Snider also rented a room at the Scholar Hotel on Chestnut Street in downtown Morgantown in April 2020 that was used as a drug-involved premises.

Snider was part of a 25-person, 56-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in Elkins in 2020. He was named on two counts of the indictment, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and aiding and abetting the maintaining of a drug-involved premises, and was found guilty of both counts.

Of the 25 named on the indictment, 13, including Snider, are from northern West Virginia, with others from Texas, California and Michigan.

Court documents state the drug ring was found to be possessing and distributing schedule II narcotic-controlled substances including methamphetamine, cocaine base (also known as "crack "), cocaine hydrochloride (also known as "coke ") and fentanyl, as well as heroin, a schedule I narcotic.

Snider faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the two counts of which he was convicted, and will be sentenced at a later date based upon prior criminal history and the seriousness of his offenses, the release said.

The Dominion Post will follow up on the case status of the other 12 West Virginians involved.

The case was investigated by the FBI's Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, and was assisted by several law enforcement partners.

According to the release, this case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

