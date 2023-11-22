Bruised Cruise shifts gears in scaled-down robotaxi comeback plan

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read
Image Credits: Darrell Etherington / Getty
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Cruise executives are taking a measured business approach that preserves cash and improves safety culture in an attempt to put GM's troubled autonomous vehicle subsidiary on the right path.

The first steps in this rebuilding plan, which includes pausing production on its Origin robotaxi, were laid out in an internal email sent to employees by Mo Elshenawy, who was executive vice president of engineering at Cruise and ascended into the president role after co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigned.

For now, this strategy includes more "realistic" plans, according to Elshenawy. That means focusing on its current robotaxi platform the Chevy Bolt AV instead of the custom-built Origin shuttle that GM started producing earlier this year. GM recently temporarily paused production of Origin. This latest email notes that while development of the Origin program will continue, the vehicle will not be produced in 2024. The company also is reviewing its layoff plans and will provide an update in several weeks.

While Elshenawy didn't provide a timeline for when Cruise would restart operations, he did say the company would relaunch in just one city at first. That's a departure from the aggressive multi-city launch strategy Cruise and GM had been focused on in 2023.

“As we work to rebuild trust with regulators and communities, we’ve made the decision to focus on the Bolt-based Cruise AVs in the near term with a longer term strategy around the Origin," the company wrote in an emailed statement in response to the internal email. “Once we have taken steps to improve our safety culture and rebuild trust, our strategy is to re-launch in one city and prove our performance there, before expanding.”

The internal email also provided some clarification surrounding its employee share-selling program, which was recently suspended for the fourth quarter. Vogt had reversed this wildly unpopular decision over the weekend, but employees were still waiting for more information. The email sent Wednesday said employees who own the restricted stock units that settled from the beginning of year to October would be eligible for a new tender offer to help with tax qualifications.

The internal email comes three days since Vogt abruptly resigned and about a month after the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise’s permits to operate self-driving vehicles on public roads after an October 2 incident that saw a pedestrian — who had been initially hit by a human-driven car and landed in the path of a Cruise robotaxi — run over and dragged 20 feet by the AV. A video, which TechCrunch viewed a day after the incident, showed the robotaxi braking aggressively and coming to a stop over the woman. The DMV’s order of suspension stated that Cruise withheld about seven seconds of video footage, which showed the robotaxi then attempting to pull over and subsequently dragging the woman 20 feet.

Cruise, which had already faced increasing opposition from city officials in San Francisco, soon found itself hamstrung by investigations and pressure to stop operations. Without commercial permits to operate in San Francisco and an internal decision to pause its driverless fleets in other states, the company laid off contract workers, further deepening the malaise.

Recommended Stories

  • Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt resigns

    Kyle Vogt, the serial entrepreneur who co-founded and led Cruise from a startup in a garage through its acquisition and ownership by General Motors, has resigned, according to an email sent to employees Sunday evening that TechCrunch has viewed. Dan Kan, who co-founded Cruise with Vogt and held a far less public-facing role, has also resigned, TechCrunch has confirmed with sources familiar with the matter. In a separate internal email, also viewed by TechCrunch, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra announced that Mo Elshenawy, who is executive vice president of engineering at Cruise, will serve as president and CTO for Cruise.

  • Cruise CEO departure the latest headache for GM

    General Motors’ up-and-down 2023 rolls on with another big departure and setback.

  • Cruise co-founder resigns following CEO exit

    Cruise's co-founder and chief product officer Daniel Kan has resigned one day after the company’s CEO Kyle Vogt departed from his role.

  • Cruise's Kyle Vogt resigns as CEO of the robotaxi company

    Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt has resigned, following GM's recent installation of a Chief Administrative Officer.

  • GM halts production of Cruise Origin robotaxi amid suspended operations

    Cruise is pausing production of its purpose-built robotaxi, the Origin -- the autonomous vehicle company's latest setback amid suspended operations and increased scrutiny from regulators. Forbes first reported the news, citing audio of Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt's address at an all-hands meeting Monday. TechCrunch has confirmed the news with sources who spoke to us on the condition of anonymity.

  • Cruise is also pausing its manned robotaxi rides for 'a full safety review'

    Following the freak accident, Cruise is also pausing its manned robotaxi rides for 'a full safety review.'

  • Cruise is reportedly planning to lay off employees after weeks of crises

    The news comes the same week that General Motors, Cruise’s parent company, recalled all its vehicles amid safety concerns.

  • Cruise recalls entire fleet after robotaxi ran over, dragged pedestrian

    GM self-driving car subsidiary Cruise issued a recall for 950 vehicles equipped with its autonomous vehicle software following a crash that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under and then dragged by one of the company's robotaxis. The company said in a blog post and in the recall notice filed with the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration that it issued the recall after an analysis of the robotaxi's response October 2 found the "collision detection subsystem may cause the Cruise AV to attempt to pull over out of traffic instead of remaining stationary when a pullover is not the desired post-collision response." In that October incident, a pedestrian was struck by a human driver and then landed in the adjacent lane where a Cruise robotaxi was driving.

  • Cruise ceases robotaxi operations, the Apple Watch gets a new feature and Carta tries to head off bad press

    In this issue of WiR, we cover the California DMV suspending Cruise's robotaxi permit, doing expenses in VR, the Apple Watch's best new feature going live and an e-commerce startup founded by an ex-PayPal exec that aims to give customers more control over their shopping data. Elsewhere, we spotlight the victims of Okta's latest hack, Carta's CEO trying to head off bad press, the latest from the FTX trial and Rivian winning the longest off-road competition in the U.S. Cruising no more: The California Department of Motor Vehicles on Tuesday suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary’s robotaxi operations in San Francisco.

  • California DMV immediately suspends Cruise's robotaxi permit

    The California Department of Motor Vehicles said Tuesday it has immediately suspended Cruise's deployment and driverless testing permits, ending the GM self-driving car subsidiary's robotaxi operations in San Francisco just months after receiving the last necessary permit to commercialize its operations. The DMV's order of suspension, which TechCrunch has viewed, states that Cruise withheld video footage from an ongoing investigation, prompting the agency to suspend its permit. The DMV said it met with Cruise representatives on October 3, one day after an incident that left a pedestrian, who had initially been hit by a human-driven car, stuck under a Cruise robotaxi.

  • Cruise pauses all driverless robotaxi operations to 'rebuild public trust'

    Cruise said Thursday evening it has paused all driverless operations, a decision that comes just two days after the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspended Cruise’s deployment and driverless testing permits effectively ending its robotaxi operations in the state. The action means that driverless operations in Austin, Houston and Phoenix where the company was charging for rides, has ended. Cruise has also ended driverless operations in Miami, where just yesterday the company had quietly launched, according to sources familiar with the company's activities.

  • California DMV suspends Cruise’s driverless permits

    The California DMV announced Tuesday that it has suspended GM-owned Cruise’s permits to operate driverless vehicles in the state, effective immediately.

  • Robotaxi pushback grows in Los Angeles as Cruise loses permits

    Less than a month after Waymo's Los Angeles County expansion, labor organizers and an LA lawmaker are calling for new autonomous-vehicle regulations. On Tuesday, the office of LA Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martínez said he will introduce a motion "urging officials in the state to address public safety concerns around autonomous vehicles (AVs) and reign in the expansion of robotaxis in Los Angeles." The office cited both Waymo and Cruise in the statement.

  • The very best Amazon Black Friday deals under $20

    Be quick, these deals won't last! The post The very best Amazon Black Friday deals under $20 appeared first on In The Know.

  • Wake Forest coach rips Notre Dame’s tribute to Sam Hartman while making NIL point: ‘You only dated him’

    “They bought him and rented him for a year, and now they love him.”

  • Skims Black Friday deals have officially dropped — save up to 50% off

    Score up to half off on Kim Kardashian's mega-popular line of bras, undies, shapewear and loungewear.

  • The pants Oprah calls 'ultra-flattering' are on sale at Spanx right now for Black Friday

    Slimming, sexy and on sale? Yes, please!

  • Black Friday Christmas tree deals that’ll make your spirits bright — save hundreds right now

    Spruce up your space with pre-lit and flocked options that look like the real deal (one even lets you switch between white and multicolor lights).

  • Trump legal news brief: What Trump has to be thankful for in the cases against him so far

    After a Colorado judge rules that former President Donald Trump “acted with the specific intent to incite political violence” on Jan 6, 2021, but allowed his name to remain on state ballots in the 2024 election, lawyers for the former president, and the group who sued to keep him off ballots, file separate appeals.

  • Breasts change with age. Here's why, according to experts.

    Breasts don’t stop changing once you reach puberty. Here’s how they can fluctuate over time.