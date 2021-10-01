Bruised market eyes Treasury yields to gauge stocks' path

FILE PHOTO: The front facade of the NYSE is seen in New York
Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are focusing on Treasury yields as a key factor in determining how stocks will fare the rest of the year, after a month in which equities notched their steepest losses since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The S&P 500 index posted its biggest monthly drop since March 2020 in September, while pulling back as much as 5% below its all-time high for the first time this year.

Stocks wobbled as yields on U.S. Treasuries shot to a three-month high, exacerbating worries in a market already unsettled by a nasty fight over the U.S. debt ceiling, the fate of a massive infrastructure spending bill and the meltdown of heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group. The S&P 500 is still up 16% this year.

"Investors are looking for a catalyst ... and the catalyst that they are currently focusing on is the direction of interest rates," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

Yields, which move inversely to bond prices, are rebounding from historically low levels and their recent climb is widely seen as a sign of economic strength.

Their rally follows the Federal Reserve's hawkish tilt at its monetary policy meeting last week. The central bank said it may begin tapering its $120 billion-a-month government bond buying program as soon as November and potentially begin raising rates next year, earlier than some were expecting.

Yet yield increases, such as the 27 basis point move logged by the 10-year benchmark note after the Fed meeting, could dim the allure of stocks. The 10-year yield was last around 1.47%, paring back gains toward the end of the week.

Stocks and bonds could take cues in the coming week from developments in Washington, where lawmakers continue to debate an infrastructure spending package, as well as next Friday's monthly U.S. jobs report.

Among the indicators investors are using to gauge stocks' future trajectory is the spread between the yields on two-year and 10-year Treasuries. Some view this as a barometer of whether the economy is slowing or overheating.

A spread of between zero and 150 basis points is a "sweet spot" for stocks, which has been consistent with an 11% annual return for the S&P 500, based on historical data, according to Ed Clissold, chief U.S. strategist at Ned Davis Research. The S&P 500 has averaged a 9.1% gain annually since 1945, according to CFRA's Stovall.

That spread has recently widened and stood at around 120 basis points on Friday. When the spread exceeds 150 basis points, "that is when stocks tend to struggle," Clissold said, historically equating to an annual S&P 500 return of 6%.

"Too steep of a curve implies that inflation is getting out of control and the Fed may have to tighten quickly," Clissold said in a report this week.

The speed at which yields rise is also important, as is the economic and monetary policy backdrop, analysts at Goldman Sachs said.

In a recent report, the bank contrasted the latest rise in yields with a spike of 50 basis points earlier this year.

While the earlier rise reflected an improving economic outlook, now "economic growth is decelerating, the (Fed) is expected to announce the start of tapering at its November meeting, and our economists have downgraded China's economic growth forecasts," the bank's analysts wrote.

Higher yields pressure stock valuations by increasing the rate at which future cash flows are discounted, a typical way to value equities. Such pressure is especially acute for tech and other growth shares whose valuations rely more on future profits.

The S&P 500 technology index fell 2% against a 0.9% drop for the overall index since last week's Fed meeting. Weakness in the tech sector, which makes up over 27% of the S&P 500's weight, and other tech-related shares, could spell trouble for the broader index, even as rising yields benefit economically sensitive stocks such as banks.

Many investors still see stocks as more attractive than bonds despite the rise in yields. The equity risk premium, which compares the earnings yield on stocks to the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond, currently favors equities, according to Keith Lerner, co-chief investment officer at Truist Advisory Services.

When that premium historically has been at the level it reached at Wednesday's close, the S&P 500 has beaten the one-year return for the 10-year Treasury note by an average of 10.2%, Lerner said.

"A rise in yields, to a point, is healthy for the equity market," said Matt Peron, director of research at Janus Henderson Investors.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco; editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Reopening Trade Roars Back, Fueling Stock Rally: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as prospects for a pickup in growth outweighed concern over inflation pressures at a time when the Federal Reserve is getting ready to wind down its pandemic-era stimulus.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as

  • September Selloff Reset Investor Expectations. Why That’s Good News for Stocks.

    Seasonal weakness presages a stronger year end for the market, says one strategist. Plus, investor-newsletter commentary on the dollar’s decline, financials’ good fortune, and a red-hot housing market.

  • When Interest Rates Turn the Corner

    Forty years ago marked the start of a bull market in bonds that would last for decades. No one saw it coming.

  • Market Recap: Friday, October 1

    Stocks advanced on Friday, with equities recovering some losses after closing out a volatile month in the red. Dana Peterson, The Conference Board Chief Economist and Sam Stovall, CFRA Chief Investment Strategist joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • European bank adds Philadelphia suburb hub to its ‘office as a destination’ strategy

    French banking giant BNP Paribas opens a key hub in Chesterbrook, Penn, a small-town suburb of Philadelphia, as part of its move to create the 'workplace of the future' in response to the pandemic.

  • We'll see 'pressures on manufacturing' until the Delta variant is under control: NAM CEO Jay Timmons

    Jay Timmons, National Association of Manufacturers President & CEO, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss National Manufacturing Day and how his outlook for the manufacturing sector.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Why Twitter Stock Fell Sharply This Week

    Shares of social network Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) took a hit this week, trading as much as 9.9% lower at one point. The stock's decline was likely primarily related to a tough week for tech stocks in general -- the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell by about 3%. It's been a difficult three months for Twitter.

  • Is JD Stock A Buy Right Now As China Regulators Keep The Pressure On?

    Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying JD stock. The China e-commerce company has partnerships with Walmart, Tencent and Google-owner Alphabet.

  • Oil Markets On Edge As OPEC+ Meeting Approaches

    After charging to $80 per barrel on Tuesday, oil prices fell back on news of inventory builds and extra supply, and now markets are nervously waiting for the OPEC+ meeting

  • Illegal Bitcoin Operation in Alberta Facing More Than $7M in Fines

    A Canadian crypto mine could be facing up to $7 million in fines after setting up a power plant without permission.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Attempt Begins, Netflix Leads 7 Stocks Showing Strength; Tesla Deliveries Loom

    Friday's bounce is only day one of a market rally attempt. It's still a correction for now. Here's what to do.

  • Why This Under-$8 Oil Stock Jumped 20.5% This Week

    It was a pretty big week for oil and gas stocks, with Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ: CDEV) turning out to be one of the top performers in the upstream oil industry. Centennial Resource shares closed Friday up 4.8%, and that drove the stock's weekly gains to a solid 20.5%. Oil prices soared this week, with Brent crude surging past $80 per barrel, a level last seen in 2018.

  • U.S. stocks finish sharply higher Friday, but S&P 500 still books biggest weekly drop since February

    U.S. stocks ended Friday sharply higher as investors digested a batch of mixed economic data. Major indexes started October with gains but still booked weekly losses.

  • ‘Right to repair’ law may run into the changing definition of ‘ownership’

    If you buy something today, what exactly are you buying? Opinions on that "what" are very divided, and the answer could determine the path of a push to give Americans the "right to repair" the things they have purchased.

  • Why These 10 Stocks Are Trending on Friday

    In this article we will take a look at the some of notable stocks trending today. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and go to read Why These 5 Stocks Are Trending on Friday. Among the stocks that have the spotlight on them on Friday include International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM), Netflix, […]

  • Exclusive-Fed's Harker says economy close to achieving inflation goal for rate hikes

    The U.S. Federal Reserve may be close to meeting the inflation mandate set for raising interest rates, Philadelphia Fed Bank President Patrick Harker said, but it may be a year or longer before the central bank's employment goal is met to allow for an actual rate increase. After running high this year because of the pandemic, inflation is likely to come down closer to the Fed's 2% target over the next couple of years, Harker said in an interview with Reuters on Thursday. "We'll see how it pans out over the next couple of months, but I think we're pretty close to, or already have, achieved our inflation goal of running, averaging above 2% for a while so we can average over the longer-run 2% inflation," Harker said.

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • PricewaterhouseCoopers Says Most U.S. Staffers Can Now Live Anywhere

    The accounting and consulting firm says thousands of consultants, auditors and others can opt to do their jobs largely from home, as the Covid-19 pandemic changes the contours of work.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Inflation Gauge Hits Highest Since 1991 as Americans Spend More

    (Bloomberg) -- A closely watched measure of U.S. inflation rose the most on an annual basis in three decades, fueling concerns that price increases will last longer than expected and eventually hit consumer spending.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets B