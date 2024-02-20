Brummel to receive AAUW history award on March 10

GAYLORD — The American Association of University Women Gaylord branch will be honoring Brenda C. Brummel on March 10 as this year’s recipient of the Woman Making History Award.

For the past 30 years, the AAUW Gaylord Area Branch has honored an Otsego County woman for having a positive impact, being a mentor or pioneer in her field, and building a legacy. Brummel will be saluted at 12:30 p.m. on March 10 at BJ’s Event Center in Gaylord. Tickets are $25 per person at Hogan’s Jewelers, Oliver Chiropractic, or can be purchased from any AAUW Gaylord branch member.

Brummel is a retired educator who taught five generations of students. Since arriving in Gaylord, she has utilized that experience by guiding youth groups. At the Methodist Church, Brenda led KIDZ ON A MISSION, a class in which students studied various religions and visited churches, temples and mosques that represented those religions. In addition, the students were engaged in mission trips to Detroit, the Upper Peninsula and South Dakota as well as reaching out in the Gaylord area.

Brenda Brummel

She is currently the youth group leader at the First Congregational Church and has implemented the same approach there to introduce the students to various religious, ethnic and racial populations. Brummel has impacted local youth with her open-minded approach to community, philanthropy and spirituality.

Following the sudden death of her son, Greg, Brummel found comfort and support in Compassionate Friends, a nonprofit organization aiding parents, grandparents and siblings in coping with the devastating loss of a child. Her involvement in a chapter downstate involved being a leader, a co-chair of the national conference and producing a newsletter. When she and husband, Roger, moved to Gaylord, she continued her involvement with Compassionate Friends by joining the Otsego County chapter. In this capacity, she has guided many devastated parents through the agony of their losses. Brummel has continued to write the newsletter, which is distributed to the Gaylord and Livonia chapters.

Brummel is known for her technology knowledge. She has been a member of the AAUW Tech Savvy Committee and is often called upon for her computer skills to benefit the nonprofit organizations of which she is a member. Numerous groups benefit from her professional video creations.

For questions about the event that will honor Brummel, contact Dr. Renee Elias at (989) 370-0682 or Mary Tomaski at ttomaski@hotmail.com.

AAUW is a nationwide organization that advances equity and education for women and girls. The Gaylord area branch empowers though education awards, educational programs and honoring the achievements of local women. For more information on AAUW National, visit the group's website. To join the AAUW Gaylord branch, contact membership support at aauwgaylord@gmail.com.

March is Women's History Month.

— Contact Paul Welitzkin at pwelitzkin@gaylordheraldtimes.com.

