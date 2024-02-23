Take a brunch cruise on Buzzards Bay or celebrate local flavors: New Bedford Eats

It's a great time to be a foodie on the SouthCoast. The menus are updating, the cuisines are evolving, and the food just keeps getting better.

The endless options can be overwhelming and make be hard to choose where to eat, but don't worry we are here to help. We have compiled a list of great menu items to taste test, specials to enjoy, and new places to experience.

This week we have everything from farm to table, brunch cruises to authentic Cape Verde cuisine. Check out what's cooking on the SouthCoast:

All aboard

The seastreak ferry passes Butler Flats Light Station in New Bedford.

Picture this — cruising around Buzzard’s Bay with a mimosa or Bloody Mary in your hand and a plate of tasty treats. This could be you if you buy tickets to the Brunch Cruise by SeaStreak. Dig into a brunch of tossed salad, fruit salad, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home-fried potatoes, rice, barbeque chicken, scrod Portuguese, and danishes while sailing down the Acushnet River. As you tour historical sites and enjoy the breeze in your hair brunch drinks are being offered for $5. Departing at 11 a.m. on March 10, March 24, and April 7, tickets are $69 per person for this VIP treatment. Get yours today at https://seastreak.com/tour-and-event-cruises/new-bedford-brunch-cruise.

Explore and indulge in local flavors

Buzzards Bay Brewing has paired up with Farm & Coast Market for Massachusetts Beer Week to bring you a flavorful journey.

Buzzards Bay Brewing has paired up with Farm & Coast Market for Massachusetts Beer Week to bring you a flavorful journey. Experience what this area has to offer from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 9, with delicious farm-raised food paired with a tasting of delightful beers. The tasting menu with each dish paired with a beer or cider will include deviled eggs with house-made tasso ham and pickled chilis; Eva’s greens with an apricot dressing, fried shallots, and house-made country pork pate; and house-made Kielbasa served with fresh sourdough from Little Moss Restaurant, grain mustard and pickles. Tickets to this gastronomic adventure are $50 per person which includes tax and tip, buy yours at https://www.facebook.com/events/406715515185315.

Julia's Cuisine is open for business

Julia’s Cuisine is open for business.

Formerly Carlo's Kitchen, 1598 Purchase in New Bedford has officially opened as Julia’s Cuisine and is under new management. They are honoring 17 years of culinary legacy while creating new vibrant dishes and memories. You are invited to discover the flavors of Cape Verde and Portugal with authentic cuisine, daily specials, and more to come.

High praise

The clams at Cafe Mimo got a shout out from the Phantom Gourmet.

The clams at Cafe Mimo got a shout-out from the Phantom Gourmet’s Facebook page this week. Posting a picture of their Ameijoas a Bulhao Pato which is Spanish-style little necks Phantom Gourmet said “These littleneck clams are tender and sweet. Get extra bread to sop up the broth too.” You get 10 littlenecks with onions and peppers in a tomato base and olive oil for $13.95. See if you agree with the Phantom by heading over to 1528 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford.

Get your free chowder

Get your Lenten meal this week at Mikey B's.

Who doesn’t love free stuff? Well head over to Mikey B's when you order your weekly dose of Fish and Chips, you get a free cup of chowder. You can get fresh haddock in a light batter or English batter with homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce starting at $15.99. This mouthwatering meal is ready for you at 989 Victoria St., New Bedford.

Don’t miss this deal

Get your $5 egg sandwich for being an early bird in February.

It pays to be an early bird in February at Davoll's General Store. Before the month ends make sure to stop by the store from 7 to 8 a.m. and get a $5 egg sandwich. It features a Flying Carrot Farm egg scramble and cheddar cheese on an English muffin. Start your day off right at 1228 Russells Mills Road, South Dartmouth.

