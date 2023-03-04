Brunel International (AMS:BRNL) Is Increasing Its Dividend To €0.55

Brunel International N.V. (AMS:BRNL) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of June to €0.55. This makes the dividend yield 4.6%, which is above the industry average.

Brunel International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. At the time of the last dividend payment, Brunel International was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 184% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows can expose the business to needing to cut the dividend if the business runs into some challenges.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 103.1% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 46% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from €0.50 total annually to €0.55. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that Brunel International has grown earnings per share at 31% per year over the past five years. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which Brunel International hasn't been doing.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Brunel International's payments are rock solid. Strong earnings growth means Brunel International has the potential to be a good dividend stock in the future, despite the current payments being at elevated levels. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Brunel International that investors should take into consideration. Is Brunel International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

