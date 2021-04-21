Brunello Cucinelli on His Fave Designers — and Normality

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luisa Zargani
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MILAN — Brunello Cucinelli has long spoken of his admiration for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who he has hosted on several occasions to talk about humanity and the future. But who does he admire among his fellow designers?

Think Ralph, Giorgio and Yohji.

More from WWD

In discussing his brand’s first-quarter results on Wednesday, Cucinelli, as usual, took the opportunity to opine on issues beyond the numbers, ranging from his optimism about the world in the months ahead to his new homeware corner at Harrods and including the designers he admires most.

Ralph Lauren tops the list, “a great master, who has created a visual merchandising unique in the world,” Cucinelli said of the American designer, whom he met in 2019. “He has always been a true, great inspiration for me,” Cucinelli said. “Inspiration is beautiful, but copying is not something I approve of. I trust I have created my own precise identity, through my connection with [the company’s headquarters in] Solomeo, the hamlet of cashmere and harmony.”

Cucinelli described Giorgio Armani as “a genius,” and also pointed to Yohji Yamamoto and “his shapes that are the most fascinating that I have ever known,” and Chanel.

“You create style through ready-to-wear,” continued Cucinelli, whose business mainly relies on apparel, “and I have been inspired by the big names that have a recognizable taste that lasts in time. [King] Edward VIII believed in a certain pleasure in dressing well, and his taste is still recognizable” after so many years.

But while expressing admiration for these designers, Cucinelli did not downplay the performance of his own brand, which continues to see strong growth. And he believes even better times are ahead.

“I can feel buzz and excitement, people want to return to shopping and dressing up to go out and have dinner with friends,” said Cucinelli, as he commented on a 5.1 percent gain in revenues in the first quarter of the year.

Strong growth in Asia and a solid performance in the U.S. and Europe helped balance a contraction in Italy, allowing Brunello Cucinelli SpA to post sales of 164.6 million euros in the three months ended March 31, compared with 156.7 million euros in the same period last year. At constant exchange rates, sales grew 7 percent.

The company also compared the performance with the first quarter of 2019, before the pandemic hit last year, showing a 2.6 percent gain in revenues to 160.4 million euros.

“It is with a feeling of great positivity that we disclose our results achieved in the first quarter of this year 2021, which we have defined as the ‘year of rebalancing,'” said the executive chairman and creative director of the company. “It was a very, very positive quarter, which indicates a gradual return to normality in daily life, with a strong desire for healthy planning.”

Cucinelli said that in light of the spring 2021 sell-out and the solid orders for fall 2021, he expected 2021 to show a growth in revenues between 15 and 20 percent. “We also see a healthy increase in sales for the year 2022 and 2023, of around 10 percent, and earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation of 17 percent of revenues,” he noted.

“This is the 44th year of the company, the 10th since the initial public offering and the first of a new cycle, which I hope will last 50 years at least,” he said. Once again, he stood by the 2019 to 2028 plan, which aims to have the company doubling its turnover in 2028 to reach revenues of about 1.1 billion euros.

In the first three months of the year, sales in Europe amounted to 50.9 million euros, representing 30.9 percent of the total, up 3.9 percent compared to 49 million euros in the same period last year. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, sales were up 1.6 percent. In the first first three months of the year, Europe benefited from sales in the regions with local customers.

“The results were very solid in central-northern Europe and the Russian Federation, while tourist cities, such as London, Paris and Milan, suffered more from the effects of the pandemic and lockdowns.”

That said, the stores that opened in London and Paris last year showed a positive performance during the periods when they had the opportunity to operate, confirming a strong medium-long term potential, remarked Cucinelli.

The company recently inaugurated a corner at Harrods in London entirely dedicated to homeware – tartan blankets, pillows, candles and art-de-la-table, and Cucinelli proudly mentioned it stood between Hermès and Dior.

“We took Harrods’ invitation to develop this corner very seriously, seeing it as further recognition of the attention paid to our taste and its immediate association with absolute luxury, even in this category,” said Cucinelli, who took the time to speak about the brand’s style throughout the call – and once again paying tribute to Lauren and how he has succeeded in identifying his label and lifestyle also through his home collections.

Sales in Italy were down 3.6 percent to 23.6 million euros, accounting for 14.3 percent of the total, compared to last year. Compared to the first quarter of 2019, local sales decreased 17 percent.

In the American market, sales amounted to 48.6 million euros, accounting for 29.5 percent of the total, down 4.8 percent compared with 51.1 million euros in the first three months of 2020, which had not yet been affected by the effects of the pandemic. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2019 was 4 percent confirming the favorable trend of the second half of 2020 where the North American market had shown great resilience in local demand. All channels helped the performance. Cucinelli said business had substantially picked up in the past five weeks, from Miami to New York, and accelerated in physical boutiques.

In Asia, sales totaled 41.6 million euros, representing 25.3 percent of the total, rising 28.9 percent compared to 32.3 million euros at the end of March last year. The growth compared to the first quarter of 2019 was 18.2 percent, with Mainland China reporting a very significant increase supported by the opening of new exclusive spaces and the expansion of boutiques. “Chinese customers feel safer at home and are shopping freely,” said Cucinelli.

Macao has already shown an increase compared to 2019 in this first quarter of 2021. “This dynamic supports our feeling that Hong Kong, now penalized by the complete absence of tourism, could return to normal levels of performance as soon as the borders reopen,” Cucinelli said.

Japan and South Korea also reported brisk business, boosted by local shoppers.

In the quarter, retail revenues amounted to 73.5 million euros, or 44.6 percent of the total, up 11.5 percent compared to last year. Compared to 2019, sales grew 3.2 percent.

Online sales amounted to 5 percent of the total.

While underscoring the importance of the online channel, Cucinelli touted the everlasting importance in his views of the brick-and-mortar stores and the assistance that a skilled and trained sales person can provide. Laughing, he recounted his own personal experience of entering a store to buy a watch and exiting with three — one at least was a Vacheron Constantin, he let slip.

As of March 31, the group’s network included 110 boutiques, three additional units compared to the end of March last year, with the expansion of the shops in London, Paris, St. Petersburg, Shanghai and Tokyo being completed in the last 12 months.

Wholesale revenues amounted to 91.1 million euros, accounting for 55.4 percent of the total, inching up 0.4 percent. The growth compared to the first quarter of 2019 was 2.2 percent.

As reported, Cucinelli has opened a vaccination center at its Solomeo headquarters, and works on this location started in early April. “Hopefully starting in May — depending on the number of vaccines available — we will be ready to organize three shifts per day so that any young person who wants to can get vaccinated at any time of the day or night. We believe that the sooner we complete the vaccination campaign the more lives will be saved, and the sooner the country’s economy can start growing again.”

Recommended Stories

  • How You Can Avoid Getting Hit by Unexpected Crypto Tax

    2020 was a great year for crypto even as the world struggled economically due to the coronavirus. Bitcoin’s price closed at just under $5,000 in mid-March 2020. The coin rested at $57,355 a year later. Ethereum rose more than 1,600% in roughly the same timeframe (from about $110 to $1,768). While surging crypto prices meant […]

  • Billions in federal aid a ‘monkey wrench’ in Legislature’s education budget process

    A dispute over how to use $12 billion in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds earmarked for education has led to an impasse in budget negotiations as Florida lawmakers work to piece together a near-$100 billion fiscal plan for 2021-22.

  • President Biden urges businesses to use paid leave to help workers get COVID-19 vaccines

    President Joe Biden urged businesses to help workers get vaccinated while announcing he met early the goal of 200 million shots in 100 days.

  • NBA Power Rankings: Joel Embiid powers 76ers into top spot

    The red-hot Clippers remain in second, followed by the Jazz and Suns.

  • DC statehood: GOP Reps argue capital wouldn’t qualify as congressional district despite population being greater than two states

    If the district became a state, it would add two Senate seats, which would likely be filled by Democrats

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Derek Chauvin news – live: Floyd killer in solitary as police defend Nicholas Reardon shooting Ma’Khia Bryant

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police release body camera footage in shooting of 16-year-old

    Clip shows chaotic scene before officer opens fire

  • Four crew dead, 9 missing after cargo ship runs aground in Philippines

    Four crew members from a cargo ship that ran aground off the southern Philippines have died, while seven have been rescued and a search is continuing for nine others, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said on Wednesday. The crew of LCT Cebu Great Ocean abandoned the vessel, which was carrying nickel ore and 2,000 litres of diesel, before it ran aground in Surigao del Norte province on Monday, the coast guard said. The bodies of the four crew members were found after being washed onto the shore, while the seven were rescued in various parts of the southern province after reaching land, Gelly Rosales, a coast guard official, told Reuters.

  • Age-progression photo shows missing App State student five years after disappearance

    Martin Roberts was last seen on the Appalachian State University campus in Boone on April 21, 2016.

  • What happened to the other officers arrested over George Floyd death?

    Three former police officers who responded to George Floyd call now face trial in August

  • Tucker Carlson calls support for George Floyd an ‘attack on civilisation’

    Fox News host uses show to question validity of Derek Chauvin verdict, asking: ‘Can we trust the way this decision was made?’

  • Ma’Khia Bryant: Ohio police tell bystanders ‘blue lives matter’ after girl shot dead as Chauvin verdict delivered

    Force releases body camera footage showing moment teenager was killed

  • Biden news: Bernie Sanders unveils free college plan as Merrick Garland launches police review

    Rolling updates on the day’s news from Washington and beyond

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • NC expects to lift most COVID restrictions by June 1, except mask mandate, Cooper says

    BREAKING: North Carolina will ease almost all COVID restrictions, but face coverings will still be required.

  • Jim Steinman: Bat Out Of Hell and Total Eclipse Of The Heart composer dies

    The writer and producer, who worked with Meat Loaf, Celine Dion and Bonnie Tyler, was 73.

  • Cash-strapped Africa overwhelmed by COVID vaccine challenge

    When Ghana received 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses from India last month, it hit a frustrating roadblock: it had not trained enough staff to distribute them. The country was still rolling out shots received in late February from the global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX, and didn't have the capacity to expand that operation, according to the head of Ghana's immunisation programme. Rather than going straight into the arms of health workers, the additional doses were put in cold storage in the capital Accra, Kwame Amponsa-Achiano told Reuters, adding that his team had received two days' notice about the shipment.

  • States suspend Syria's OPCW rights over chemical attacks

    In an unprecedented vote Wednesday, member states of the global chemical weapons watchdog suspended Syria's voting rights at the organization as a punishment for the repeated use of toxic gas by Damascus. The vote, which required a two-thirds majority to pass, marked the first time a member state of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons has been hit with such a sanction. Behind the scenes diplomatic efforts to reach consensus on the proposal failed, leading to a vote Wednesday at which 87 nations voted in favor of suspending Syria's rights and 15 voted against.

  • How the Government plans to reform football in wake of European Super League climbdown

    The European Super League drama is over – but the story of football reform has only just begun. What’s the story? What began on Sunday as an attempt by six English football clubs to break away to play solely with their European rivals has become an all-out war by ministers on avaricious club owners and their apparent disregard for fans. Boris Johnson, along with Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, Prince William and a litany of MPs came out to criticise the Super League plan, which would have meant the beginning of a whole new football tournament for the richest clubs, and an end to the Premier League as we know it. So angered were ministers that they promised that if footballing bodies couldn’t put a stop to it with the “full backing” of Government, then Mr Johnson would wade in with a “legislative bomb” to try and end the ESL with law. In the event, that wasn’t necessary. On Tuesday night the six English clubs, led by Chelsea, withdrew from the league and it decided to "reshape the project" without them. But what remains is the Government’s commitment to a “root and branch” review of football in the UK, led by the former sports minister Tracey Crouch. Now the immediate threat of the end of football as we know it has passed, there is less pressure on that review, and Ms Crouch will have time to consider what reforms could be made to the structure and governance of football in the UK to democratise the sport. Mr Dowden yesterday vowed that the Government’s review would “make sure this never happens again”. “The whole ESL move shows how out of touch these owners are. They have completely misjudged the strength of feeling from fans, players and the whole country,” he said. “Football is for the fans.” Looking back The football shakeup has its roots in the 2019 Tory manifesto, which promised to embark on a “fan-led” review of the sport following a series of farcical episodes, including the near-collapse of Bolton Wanderers in May 2019 and the asset stripping of Blackpool FC by Owen Oyston, a convicted rapist, and his son Karl over the previous decade. The Conservative Party is not a natural champion of football, but the Government had spent years under pressure from Damian Collins, a Tory MP who chaired the sport and culture select committee, who was pushing for an Ofcom-style statutory football regulator that would have more power than the FA. Since then, the party’s sporting acumen has been improved significantly by Ms Crouch (named by one insider as “the number one ruling authority in the Tory party” on football) and Elena Narozanski, a former special adviser to Michael Gove and Team England boxer who now works in Downing Street. Tory party officials used the 2019 election campaign to convince Mr Johnson - who prefers the rugby - that reforming football was a vote winner, and the policy was written into the manifesto by Rachel Wolf, a former colleague of Ms Narozanski at the lobbying firm Public First. On a visit to Cheadle during the election campaign, the Prime Minister (below) took part in a penalty shoot-out with the local under-10s girls’ team. He conceded several goals before explaining to reporters that a “fan-led review” of the sport was vital.