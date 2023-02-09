Brunette found guilty of November 2021 murder

Feb. 8—GOSHEN — On Wednesday, a jury quickly found Jake A. Brunette guilty of murder for the Nov. 16, 2021, murder of Andrew Conley.

Brunette, 26, is accused of killing Conley after having a dream that told him to do so, according to the probable cause affidavit for the case.

Court records explain that at 7:52 a.m. Nov. 17, 2021, dispatch received a call from a man at Monarch Trailer Court, 2312 Cassopolis St., advising that he'd been stabbed. At 7:55 a.m., they received a call from a woman at the same address stating that one of her roommates — Brunette — had stabbed the other and chased him — Conley — out of the house with a knife, returning later to inform her that he'd killed Conley.

Johnnie Davidson told police during an interview that the two men had lived with her and been romantically involved, but later Brunette decided it would be best if they stopped sharing bedrooms. When Brunette began dating someone, a woman, Conley became upset, Davidson recalled.

On the final day of the trial, Brunette took the stand for a brief statement.

His defense attorney Matthew Johnson asked him directly and simply, "What happened."

"The day of the incident I was jolted out of my sleep," he said. "When I woke up, this occurred."

What "occurred," would be up for debate, if Brunette had offered any clarification. As it stands, the prosecution, along with local law enforcement who handled the case and later took the stand during the trial, indicated that Brunette woke up from a dream where he'd stabbed and killed Conley, and decided he needed to follow through on the dream. So he showered, turned on some Frank Sinatra to get in the mood, gloved up, and wrapped his pocket knife in duct tape before entering Conley's room and stabbing him profusely in the back, then chasing him out of the house and to the neighbor's house continuing to attack him as Conley slowly died.

Brunette didn't offer any clarification as to if the prosecution's understanding of events matched his own, and the defense rested after the singular question, having no further witnesses, and leaving closing arguments to begin not long after court resumed Wednesday morning.

Johnson also didn't say much during closing arguments.

"Look at everything through the lens of presumption of innocence," he said. "If you have any reasonable doubts about the guilt of my client, stand up for them in the jury room."

The jury did not, apparently, have reasonable doubts as it returned a guilty verdict quickly. The sentencing is scheduled for March 9.

Dani Messick is the education and entertainment reporter for The Goshen News. She can be reached at dani.messick@goshennews.com or at 574-538-2065.