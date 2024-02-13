Brunni announces candidacy for Decatur County Council

Feb. 12—DECATUR COUNTY — Andrew David Brunni, a resident of the Westport area, has announced his candidacy for Decatur County Council At-Large. Brunni will be seeking the nomination in the Republican Primary on May 7.

"I am excited to be running for Decatur County Council At-Large," Brunni said. "I know Decatur County is a great place to live, my family goes back multiple generations in the area. I want to help keep Decatur County that way by being a voice against excessive taxation. Decatur County has tax rates, such as the wheel tax and income tax rate, that are significantly higher than our neighboring counties. Some of these taxes are even double what our neighboring counties levy. I will be your voice against tax increases, such as the recently floated food and beverage tax, and will look for ways to reduce the tax burden on Decatur County residents."

Brunni was born and raised in Decatur County. A 2011 graduate of South Decatur High School, he went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts from Purdue University West Lafayette in 2014 and a Master of Public Administration from Indiana Wesleyan University in 2018.

He is a co-owner of Donut Central, a donut shop and food truck business based out of Columbus, Indiana. Additionally, Andrew has carved out a career in marketing, both for the private sector and public/non-profit sector. He has also served on multiple board positions with nonprofit organizations.

