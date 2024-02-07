Brunson scores 27 before leaving with an injury, Knicks hold on the beat Memphis 123-113

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson grimaces as he holds on to his ankle during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks won 123-113. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 27 points and eight assists before exiting with an apparent ankle injury, Donte DiVincenzo had 32 points, and the New York Knicks hung on for a 123-113 win over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Isaiah Hartenstein had 17 points and eight rebounds and Precious Achiuwa scored 17 as the Knicks shot 55.8% and won for the 10th time in their past 11 games, improving to 16-3 over their last 19 games.

Brunson, who was serenaded with “M-V-P!” chants throughout the night from the home crowd, appeared to injure his ankle when he was fouled by G.G. Jackson with 5:31 in regulation. He did not return.

Seven Grizzlies players scored in double figures, led by Vince Williams Jr.’s 19 points. G.G. Jackson had 16 points, and David Roddy chipped in 15 points for Memphis, which dropped its sixth straight game despite outscoring New York 39-26 in the fourth quarter.

Despite continuing to miss starters Julius Randle (dislocated shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow inflammation), the Knicks never trailed. New York shot 63.6% in the first half, building a 70-46 halftime lead led by Brunson’s 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting.

Memphis entered play with an NBA-high 282 games lost due to injury and ranks last in offensive rating and points per game. It trailed by 26, 103-77, with 9:11 remaining before roaring back with nine fourth-quarter 3-pointers that cut the deficit to four, 113-109, with two minutes left.

But DiVincenzo scored eight of New York’s final 10 points, including a crucial 3-pointer that extended the Knicks’ advantage to seven. Hartenstein then had a steal that led to Achiuwa’s dunk that pushed the Knicks’ lead to 118-109.

UP NEXT

Memphis: Host Chicago on Thursday night.

New York: Host Dallas on Thursday night.

