Brunswick County man accused in 2019 deaths of two teens to stand trial

One of two men charged with murder in connection with a 2019 double homicide is set to stand trial next week in Brunswick County.

Logan Neal Young, 23, and Joshua Larmonte Carter, 23, both of Brunswick County, were arrested in June 2019 and charged in connection with the shooting deaths of two teenagers. Young and Carter were 19 and 20 years old at the time, respectively.

According to court records, Young’s trial is set to being Monday. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Here’s what we know ahead of the trial.

Two dead in shooting

According to previous StarNews reporting, four individuals were together on a dirt road on the evening of Saturday, June 29, 2019. Xavier Stevenson, 19, of Southport was driving; Myla Payne, 19, was in the front passenger seat of the car.

Law enforcement believe the four were participating in a marijuana deal.

According to officials, the group eventually stopped on the street and Stevenson and Payne sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Stevenson was shot while urinating, and Payne was reportedly shot in the back of the head.

Late that evening, Stevenson and Payne were found dead on Lee Buck Road, east of Winnabow and nearby Brunswick Nature Park.

The next day, on June 30, 2019, Young and Carter were arrested, and both men were charged with two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Trial begins Monday

Young has been in custody in Brunswick County awaiting trial.

According to court records, Young’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday in Brunswick County Superior Court.

According to jail records, Carter remains in custody in Brunswick County Jail. His trial has not yet been set.

