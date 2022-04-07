Brunswick County man charged for allegedly shooting, killing son

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in connection to a shooting involving his son Tuesday evening.

Edward Francis Devenish, 79, is charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed his son, Justin Devenish, 39. The shooting happened at the family's home on Francis Street in Supply Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a shooting in Supply Tuesday around 6:45 p.m. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office took Devenish into custody Wednesday and is holding him at the county jail under no bond.

Devenish is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He previously pleaded guilty in 2004 to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in Cumberland County, where he was sentenced to 22 to 30 months in prison.

