Brunswick County man charged with murder following shooting death

A man has been arrested and charged in Brunswick County following the shooting death of a 30-year-old man on Friday.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place around 8:50 p.m. Dec. 8 on Vacation Street in Supply. Reports state that 30-year-old Coty Allen Gales was dead as a result of a handgun shooting.

James Riley Spivey, 50, of 2433 Vacation St., Supply, was arrested that night and charged with first-degree murder following the shooting. Spivey is scheduled for a court appearance on Monday, Dec. 11.

