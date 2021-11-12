Brunswick County murder suspect arrested, charged

A police car with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office in Bolivia, N.C. [MATT BORN/STARNEWS]

A suspect in the murder of a man in Brunswick County was arrested Friday.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, Christopher Joseph Kelly, 29, of Deer Vista Street in Supply, has been charged with the murder of Ethan Cody Schroeder.

Kelly was previously wanted for questioning in the incident, which occurred Tuesday evening and was taken into custody without incident Friday morning. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Kelly is being held without bond in the Brunswick County Detention Facility.

The investigation is ongoing. Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the public.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick County NC homicide suspect arrested, charged