Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

A suspect with a gun took a cash drawer with money during an armed robbery at a Family Dollar in Leland around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Detectives from the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Unit are asking the public for help in finding a suspect after the incident that occurred at the store at 1411 Lanvale Road.

According to the department, the suspect was described as a male in his late 20s, wearing a green hoodie, blue mask, blue gloves, and gray sweatpants with red symbols on the pockets and braids to about the bottom of his ears.

Surveillance posted by the department shows a suspect at a checkout counter holding a weapon, while a clerk keys in information on a screen before the drawer opens up. The drawer, with the money in it, was placed on the counter before the suspect left with it.

The suspect left on foot headed toward U.S. 17.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department at 910-713-6071 or call 911.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Brunswick County deputies looking for armed robber at Family Dollar