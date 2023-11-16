Brunswick County woman charged in connection with fatal hit and run of cyclist

A woman has been charged with felony hit and run causing serious bodily injury/death and no operator's license after a fatal incident leading to the death of a cyclist in Brunswick County earlier this week, according to a news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

On Nov. 14, a missing persons alert was published for 20-year-old Michael Archuleta Jr. Archuleta was later found deceased in a ditch off Blue Banks Loop Road.

Investigations revealed Archuleta had been struck while cycling on Nov.13 between 5 and 8 p.m.

Maria Concepcion Cardona Alejo, 41, of Leland, was arrested at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 16 in connection to the incident.

Detectives with the Brunswick County Sherriff's Office located a 2002 Toyota Sequoia inside an enclosed shed at Cardona Alejo's residence, according to the release.

The vehicle showed extensive damage to the hood, right fender, right headlight assembly, and bumper, according to the release.

As of Thursday morning, Cardona Alejo was being held under a $25,000 secured bond in the Brunswick County jail.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Woman charged in fatal hit and run of cyclist in Brunswick County