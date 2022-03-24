Brunswick DA indicts Bonner on seven charges

Mar. 24—Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins formally indicted the deputy assistant director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement training at FLETC in Brunswick on Wednesday.

The District Attorney's office charged Jack Bonner with two charges of felony aggravated assault; one charge of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony; one charge of misdemeanor simple battery; one charge of misdemeanor simple battery, family violence; and two charges of hindering an emergency telephone call.

Bonner was arrested Feb. 6 and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center on a felony charge and four misdemeanors after allegedly assaulting his wife and his girlfriend, according to police.

Glynn County Magistrate Court Judge Rita Spalding signed an order on Feb. 15 binding over four charges to Glynn County Superior Court.

Officials in the Glynn County Sheriff's Office confirmed that, at the time, ICE employed Bonner was incarcerated.

On LinkedIn, Bonner lists his job title as deputy assistant director, Enforcement and Removal Operations Training Division, at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

According to a Glynn County police report, officers were called late at night on Feb. 4 to the residence of a woman listed in the report as Bonner's girlfriend. There, the girlfriend and Bonner's wife met police, the report said.

According to the report, the girlfriend told police she and Jack Bonner had been drinking on Jekyll Island that night. He allegedly became intoxicated and confrontational, and she told police he threw her to the floor, hit her and attempted to remove her clothes, according to the report.

When she attempted to call the police, the report states Bonner took her phone.

He then pulled a pistol from his waistband, the report states, and fired it toward a piece of furniture.

The woman went to her bed, where Bonner allegedly jumped on her and began to choke her while threatening to kill her.

The wife then "came running into the bedroom," the report states.

Bonner allegedly lashed out and hit his wife when she attempted to pull him off the girlfriend, the report states. The woman then ran into another room to retrieve a gun, after which Bonner allegedly fled, according to the report.