Brunswick DA requests GBI investigation of Camden jail incident

Nov. 16—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday it is investigating a videoed incident in which a Camden County Jail inmate appeared to have been beaten repeatedly by several guards in September.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins requested the GBI investigation.

The Brunswick Judicial Circuit covers five counties, including Camden.

"GBI agents will conduct a thorough and independent investigation," a statement from the GBI said. "Once the investigation is complete, we will provide the file to the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office."

Higgins said his office will review the GBI's findings "and determine what actions should be taken."

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor announced Monday that his office is conducting an internal affairs investigation into the incident.

Proctor's announcement came the same day Atlanta-based civil rights attorney Harry M. Daniels released jail security video along with a press release in which he demanded "a criminal investigation and immediate action."

The video shows inmate Jarrett Hobbs wearing only a jail gown pacing in a small jail cell after being arrested for speeding, driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance. Five jail guards are seen filing into the small cell, after which Hobbs is punched in the face several times by at least two of the guards during an apparent struggle to subdue him.

The video then shows Hobbs being dragged from the cell, pushed against a hallway wall and possibly being knee kicked in the stomach/ribs area several times by one of the guards.

Daniels said one of Hobbs' dreadlocks was ripped out during the struggle and that he received no medical treatment afterward. Hobbs was instead placed in solitary confinement and charged with assault over the incident, Daniels said.

Hobbs is Black. All but one of the five jail guards seen in the video are White.

Hobbs was arrested Sept. 3 and released Sept. 30, Proctor said.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office will review all of the video footage of Hobbs incarceration, Proctor said Monday. Proctor noted that it could be a lengthy investigation due to the amount of video and other evidence involved.

Daniels said he will hold a press conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of the Camden County Sheriff's Office, 209 E 4th St. in Woodbine. He will be joined by Camden County NAACP President Timothy Bessent Sr. and other community leaders, Daniels said.