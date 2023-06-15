Brunswick High football player killed in shooting

Jun. 15—A 16-year-old Brunswick High School football player was shot and killed Tuesday night in Brunswick.

The Brunswick Police Department said in a press release that Mykal Ellis, 16, was found unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway at 9:20 p.m., Tuesday, when officers responded to a call about shots being fired in the 2600 block of Johnston Street.

Officers attempted life-saving measures prior to the arrival of emergency medical personnel, but Mykal died at the scene, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing and the police department is encouraging anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640 or the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516.

Police do not believe Mykal was the intended target of the shooting.

"Our investigation has shown that he wasn't involved in anything other than being a good kid with aspirations to go to school and to play football," Assistant Brunswick Police Chief Angela Smith said.

The shooting happened in the same block where a midday drive-by shooting wounded two people on June 7, one critically. Smith said investigators believe the two shootings may be related, but do not believe they were carried out by the same suspects.

"Investigators are following up on every lead we are given," Smith said. "These investigations take time and we are working as expeditiously as possible to make an arrest."

Smith said other local agencies including the Glynn County Sheriff's Office and Glynn County Police Department responded on Tuesday night and are assisting the Brunswick Police Department in the investigation.

Ellis was a rising sophomore running back on the roster of Brunswick High School's football team.

Brunswick High head football coach Garrett Grady asked for prayers for Ellis' family on social media Wednesday morning.

"Mykal Ellis was a joy to coach, he was a tremendous teammate, (and) he was a great friend," Grady posted. "He was a guy that did everything right and had such a positive outlook on everything!"

The post was also shared by Brunswick High Football and reposted by former BHS star Darius Slay, who now plays in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Grady and others on social media changed their profile pictures to a simple image with a black background and the number 1, which was Ellis' number.

Risley Middle School football coach Jason Fox announced on his Twitter account that the number 1 will be retired for the upcoming season. Mykal played during middle school for Risley.

"I took it out of the equipment room today," Fox posted. "One of the hardest things I've ever done as a coach."

Pastor John E. Fields of First Jordan Grove Missionary Baptist Church said the community is fed up with the recent spate of violence in Brunswick.

"We want the powers that be to know that we are not happy with what is going on in our community," Fields told The News Wednesday. "We're sick of it and we will respond. People in our community are getting shot up and we're going to do something about it."

Fields said he and other members of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., plan to begin working in the community to send the message to anyone with ideas of doing harm to others in Brunswick that such behavior will not be tolerated.

He said members of his fraternity want to work with other community organizations as well as other local fraternity and sorority organizations to stop the violence.

"We want to show our solidarity against those who are seeking to harm our children in our community," Fields said.

He and fellow fraternity members plan to start by walking children home from Burroughs-Molette Elementary School's summer program on Friday. The school is just five blocks from where Mykal was gunned down on Tuesday night.

Fields said he met Mykal when Mykal helped a family at First Jordan Grove move to a new home. While he didn't know Mykal well, Fields said he and his son were both impressed with Mykal's positive outlook and his heart for the community.

"I'm devastated," Fields said. "We've got to begin to do something with our actions, not just our words."

Glynn County manager Bill Fallon said at a monthly roundtable discussion with media on Wednesday that he plans to speak with all local law enforcement agencies about how to address the recent spike in shootings and violent crimes. He said there are options to discuss, including a task force on violent crimes and gang activity, that could help thwart future incidents.

A local violent crimes task force was created in 2012 when violent crimes were on the rise. It included members of all local law enforcement agencies as well as members from state and federal agencies. In its first nine months, by September 2013, the task force had seized 53 guns and netted six federal guilty pleas to various gun, gang and drug-related charges by working with federal agencies, according to reporting by The News at the time.

Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson refrained on Wednesday from making a statement about Mykal's death or the recent shootings until after he speaks with Mykal's family. He said he will connect with Mykal's teammates, the Brunswick High coaching staff and Mykal's family on Thursday.