Brunswick man, 20, found shot to death

Sep. 7—The body of a 20-year-old Brunswick man was discovered in the 1900 block of Third Street shortly before dawn Tuesday, apparently the victim of gunfire that erupted nearby hours earlier that morning, Brunswick Police said.

Jarvis Denmark, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His body is undergoing autopsy at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab in Pooler.

Police responded to a report of gunfire at around 2:17 a.m. Tuesday in the 3200 block of Gordon Street, near Third Street. Callers reported "people driving by and shooting guns" in the area, according to a report. At the time, police found a vehicle damaged by gunfire and several shell casings in the area.

At around 4:11 a.m., police were called to a residence in the 1800 block of Third Street by someone who wished to report Denmark as missing, police said. His body was found "with an apparent gunshot wound" a block away at around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday, police said.

The GBI is assisting Brunswick police in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.