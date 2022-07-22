New Brunswick man charged in drive-by shooting outside city bar

NEW BRUNSWICK – A city man was charged in a drive-by shooting last Saturday outside a bar on Remsen Avenue.

Jhamir Hoagland, 22, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Police responded about 2:43 a.m. July 16 outside Los Amigos Bar, 142 Remsen Ave. on a report of a shooting where officers found three people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the prosecutor’s office said.

The three − a man from the Somerset section of Franklin, a man from Edison and a woman from the Dayton section of South Brunswick, all 28 years old – were treated at an area hospital, according to New Brunswick police.

Hoagland was arrested Thursday and taken to the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing, the prosecutor’s office said.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call New Brunswick Police Detective Keith Walcott at 732-745-5217 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Christopher Pennisi at 732-745-4060.

