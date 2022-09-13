New Brunswick man charged with murder in Edison man’s stabbing

NEW BRUNSWICK – A city man has been arrested and charged with the Monday fatal stabbing of an Edison man in the area of Throop Avenue.

Rahmaad Howard, 34, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose in the death of Barry James, 36, announced Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo.

Police responded around 6:29 a.m. Monday to the area of Throop Avenue and Townsend Street following the report of a stabbing and located James with multiple stab wounds, according to the prosecutor’s office. James died at a local hospital, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation by New Brunswick Detective Raymond Quick and Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Walter Kelley led to Howard being identified as the alleged suspect, according to the prosecutor’s office, and Howard knew James.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call New Brunswick Detective Quick at 732-745-5217 or Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office Detective Kelley at 732-745-3330.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New Brunswick man charged in Edison man’s stabbing death