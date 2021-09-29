Brunswick man charged with possessing child porn

Sep. 29—A Brunswick man faces five counts of possessing child pornography after police allegedly found evidence he sought and received images of toddler-aged children.

Ralond Joseph-Paul Rohrback, 19, was arrested Sept. 20 and is being held without bail, online court records indicate.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office received a tip in 2019 that Rohrback was communicating with a registered sex offender in Minnesota and exchanging child porn, according to charging documents. Police executed a search and seizure warrant at Rohrback's Brunswick home Nov. 25, 2019. Rohrback initially denied viewing or soliciting child porn, charging documents state, and then in a second interview with police, he admitted guilt.

Police seized Rohrback's cellphone, tablet, laptop and PlayStation and reportedly found multiple videos of child porn.

Charging documents acknowledged Rohrback was a minor while he was communicating with the offender from Minnesota but 18 at the time police executed the search warrant.

Rohrback has a court date set for Nov. 9.

"We look forward to our day in court," his defense attorney, Thomas Maronick Jr., said Tuesday. "He strongly deserves the opportunity of justice."

