New Brunswick man charged with train station stabbing

NEW BRUNSWICK – A 50-year-old city man has been charged with stabbing another man at the New Brunswick Train Station early Monday.

Police said Rashan McMillan was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon. A knife used in the alleged assault was recovered, police said.

McMillan was arrested around 5:30 a.m. following an altercation with a 31-year-old man at the train station, located at 151 Albany St., police said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the two men knew each other from a previous encounter and argued over money owed to McMillan, police said.

Crime:South Brunswick man took cab to and from Franklin bank robbery, prosecutor alleges

During the argument, McMillan allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times when he failed to repay the debt, police said. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brandt Gregus at 732-745-5217.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New Brunswick NJ train station stabbing suspect arrested, charged