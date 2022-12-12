New Brunswick man charged with vehicular homicide, DWI in Suydam Street crash

NEW BRUNSWICK – A 24-year-old city man was charged with vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated following a crash on Friday that claimed the life of a 20-year-old city woman.

Jose Manuel Garcia-Vazquez, who was also charged with causing a death while being an unlicensed driver, is being held in the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center pending a detention hearing in Superior Court, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Authorities say Garcia-Vazquez was driving a van that collided with a Honda Civic driven by Karen Garcia-Puga at the intersection of Suydam Street and Railroad Avenue at about 10:48 p.m. Friday.

Garcia-Puga was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

CRIME:Monmouth County man charged in Franklin bank robbery

An investigation by New Brunswick Police Officer Henry Gliottone and Detective James Alleva of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office found that Garcia-Vazquez was operating his vehicle under the influence, Ciccone said.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gliottone at 732-745-5005 or Alleva at 732-745-4011.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New Brunswick man charged with vehicular homicide, DWI in crash