Brunswick man convicted of child molestation

Apr. 15—A Brunswick man was convicted in Glynn County Superior Court on Friday of child molestation for inappropriately touching a 3-year-old.

William Leslie Kehoe, 33, of Brunswick, was convicted by a jury of sexual battery against a child stemming from charges pressed in November 2015, a release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said.

The 3-year-old's great-grandmother notified law enforcement of what she believed was abuse after she noticed that the child's behavior had changed and was unusual for someone of that age.

"A forensic interview of the child revealed that the defendant, Kehoe, had touched the child numerous times," the release said. "When the defendant was interviewed, he admitted touching the child's genitals on many occasions, but denied it was on purpose or done in a perverted way, claiming that it happened during wrestling and playing around with the child."

The jury convicted him after a trial that concluded Thursday, the release said.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney T. Clifton Woody II and was presided over by Judge Roger Lane.

Kehoe's sentencing is set to happen in the next two weeks. He faces the possibility of 25 years in prison.