Brunswick man convicted, sentenced in deadly 2022 Bamboo Lounge shooting

It’s been nearly two years since gunshots rang out inside the Bamboo Lounge in Brunswick, Georgia. Five victims were injured in the shooting and a sixth victim, 32-year-old Brandon Capers, died from his injuries.

Action News Jax has covered this story from the moment the shootout occurred on Glynn Avenue in January 2022 to when U.S. Marshals made a second arrest in the case.

On Tue., Oct. 31, 2023, the District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit announced that Antonio Lafrancis Duncan, 29, has been convicted of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in his role during the shooting.

The events leading to Duncan’s conviction and sentencing began when Capers and his brother, Sheldon Morrison, were patrons at the local Brunswick club.

Investigators said that shortly after midnight, Duncan arrived at the club with his brother, Lafrancis Duncan, and two other friends. An argument then began and guns were drawn. Reports show that Capers fired the first shot at Antonio Duncan and then turned to run, falling to the floor.

According to evidence presented at trial, Antonio stood over Caper’s brother, Morrison, and fired 3 shots, striking the victim. Antonio then turned his attention to Capers, shooting him a total of 9 times. He then fled the club.

Antonio raised a self-defense argument at his trial that said Capers had fired the first shot.

“The jury acquitted him or the murder charges and because of that self-defense claim also acquitted him of 4 counts of aggravated assault charges pertaining to 4 other club patrons who were struck by bullets or projectiles,” the District Attorney statement said.

However, the jury did find Antonio guilty on the three other charges. His sentencing was held on Oct. 19, 2023, and a Glynn County Superior Court Judge sentenced Duncan to a total of 34 years and 4 months in prison to be followed by 5 years of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted for the State by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Presley and Assistant District Attorney Taylor Herron.

According to Deputy Chief Presley, “Antonio Duncan was a convicted gang member and drug dealer, who took a gun which he was prohibited from even possessing and went to a public place and wreaked carnage by shooting 15 times in a crowded bar. He is right where he should be, in prison.”

Darren Cowart Jr., 26, the second suspect in this shooting, was arrested on Jun. 14, 2022. Cowart Jr. is facing a charge of party to a crime of murder a Brunswick Police Department Facebook said last year.

