Brunswick man convicted of jailhouse murder

Jul. 26—A Brunswick man will spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted in Glynn County Superior Court Wednesday of murdering a fellow inmate while the men were incarcerated at Glynn County Detention Center.

Eric Lee Schermerhorn, 38, was found guilty by a jury after less than an hour of deliberations of malice murder, aggravated assault and and aggravated battery.

Evidence presented at the trial, which began Monday, showed that Schermerhorn, on Nov. 5, 2021, strangled his cellmate, 52-year-old Frederick Luke Hutto, also of Brunswick, shortly before Hutto was to be released on bond.

A release from the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office said Schermerhorn had been arrested by the Brunswick Police Department on Nov. 2, 2021, for obstructing a police officer. Hutto and another cellmate, Christopher Thompson, were each arrested Nov. 4, 2021. All three shared a cell in the B unit at the jail where inmates were initially quarantined because of COVID-19.

On Nov. 5, 2021, all three made their first appearances in court. Hutto and Thompson were granted bond. Schermerhorn was not.

As the two granted bond were waiting for paperwork to be processed, Hutto was eating a sandwich and made a comment about being gay, the release said.

"It was then that Schermerhorn grabbed Hutto from behind, put him in a headlock and proceeded to strangle him," the release said. "He then threw Hutto to the floor, repeatedly picked him up by the shirt collar, and slammed his head into the concrete floor."

Another inmate and jailers witnessed the attack, the release said.

Hutto would eventually die from his injuries roughly two weeks later in hospice care in Florida.

Thompson testified at trial that he heard Schermerhorn talking to himself the night before the incident saying he was going to kill someone and slam their head into the ground.

Hutto was just 112 pounds at the time of the attack and Schermerhorn was at least twice his weight, the release said.

"The facts of this case are particularly sad," said Chief Assistant District Attorney Nigel Lush. "Mr. Hutto struggled with his mental health as many homeless people do, but he was not violent and was not a threat to anyone. He was minutes away from being released from jail when he was attacked from behind by a much younger man more than twice his size. He did nothing to provoke this animalistic assault. Whatever the reason was for Mr. Schermerhorn's attack, he clearly does not belong on the streets ever again."

Glynn County Superior Court Judge Stephen Kelley sentenced Schermerhorn to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case was investigated by Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Niklaus Antczak at the request of the Glynn County Sherirr's Office.