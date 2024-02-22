New Brunswick man exonerated after 10 years behind bars for murder of ex-Rutgers student

NEW BRUNSWICK – Timothy Puskas is a free man.

After being behind bars for a decade, Puskas, 48, was found not guilty on Wednesday of all charges in the 2014 murder of former Rutgers student William "Billy" McCaw.

"I only wish my mother were still alive to see me cleared of this injustice," Puskas said in a statement Thursday.

It was the second trial for Puskas after his 2017 conviction was overturned in state appellate court.

The Middlesex County grand jury deliberated for five hours before returning the not guilty verdict in the trial before Superior Court Judge Andrea Carter that began last month.

Timothy Puskas, right, pictured with his attorney, Joseph Mazraani, after he was released from custody Wednesday night.

Puskas’ attorney, Joseph Mazraani, said his client practically fell into his arms crying and hugging when the verdict was read.

"We are pleased that the jury finally saw this case for what it was – something the court even failed to recognize – a devastating example of what happens when cooperators and informants are not closely scrutinized, when prosecutors are not held accountable and when law enforcement fail to investigate properly," Mazraani said in a statement.

Mazraani said he is working with Puskas to get him housing, a job and reentry to the community.

"He wants to gather his life back together as best as he can," Mazraani said, adding his client formerly worked in writing computer codes.

In 2017 Puskas was sentenced to 40 years in state prison for the Feb. 15, 2014 murder of McCaw, 22, a former Hillsborough resident and former Rutgers University student who was studying at Kean University. Puskas was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and hindering his apprehension by lying to police during the investigation into McCaw's death.

“First and foremost, my heart and prayers go out to the McCaw Family. Contrary to what you have been led to believe, I did not assault nor kill your beloved son," Puskas said. "And of course, thank god for my attorneys Joe Mazraani, Jeff Farmer and Steve Kirsch for fighting alongside me these past 10 years. I only wish my mother were still alive to see me cleared of this injustice.”

In a post on the public Facebook page In Memory of Billy McCaw, his father Bob McCaw wrote Wednesday about the jury's decision.

"The jury by NJ law was never to know of the defendant’s murderous past or even certain facts in the case. I imagine some of them will Google the defendant’s name when they get home, hope they don’t feel too badly about their decision," McCaw wrote.

"But the fight is always worth it and love always wins. Thankful for our prosecutors Amber Gibbs and Brian Shevlin, who worked so hard seeking justice for Billy and our family. Can’t say enough good things about them. Also forever grateful for the support each and every day from friends and family in the courtroom and the prayers of many," McCaw continued.

Billy McCaw, who attended two fraternity parties the evening before he died, was found in the backyard of a Hartwell Street home in New Brunswick with a fractured skull. The medical examiner ruled that he died from blows from an instrument like a crowbar or wrench.

Puskas was arrested March 20, 2014 after a search of his rowhouse on Plum Street and a review of three recorded conversations between Puskas and one of his tenants, Wayne Stoecker.

In 2021 a state appeals court overturned Puskas' conviction, writing there was no physical evidence linking Puskas to the crime and surveillance videos didn't show Puskas and McCaw interacting in any way.

The appeals court also found that the decision by the judge in the first trial to admit into evidence the recorded conversation between Puskas and a tenant, who died before the trial of a drug overdose, violated Puskas' right to confront a witness and violated court rules about hearsay testimony.

