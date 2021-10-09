Brunswick man gets life in prison for shooting death

Oct. 9—A 23-year-old Brunswick man received a life sentence Friday for shooting another man to death in an argument over a woman in September 2019, Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins said.

Ronrecus Goodwin pleaded guilty to malice murder in Glynn County Superior Court. He was sentenced to life in prison with a chance of parole after 30 years.

Goodwin received a 20-year sentence on a prior aggravated assault charge. The sentence will run concurrently with the murder sentence.

Goodwin shot and killed 20-year-old Cameron Johnson on Sept. 12, 2019, outside of a home on Ellis Street Lane in Brunswick following an ongoing argument between the two men. They had been among a gathering at a home on Ellis Street. Also present was a woman with whom both men had been involved.

The two men stepped outside as tempers flared, but a mutual friend intervened and persuaded them to calm down. The two took a walk together around the block, returning as if their disagreement had been resolved, the DA said.

Goodwin suddenly drew a handgun outside the residence and shot Johnson in the chest. Goodwin ran away afterward.

Johnson was transported to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Three witnesses to the shooting told police "the shooting was unprovoked in any way by Cameron Johnson," the DA's office said.

Goodwin later returned to his residence in the 2800 block of Emanuel Avenue, according to city police. His mother had already spoken with police by that time.

At his mother's behest, Goodwin turned himself in at the Glynn County Detention Center the next day.

Johnson was raised by his grandmother, who spoke during sentencing of the pain and heartbreak the young man's family has suffered in the wake of his violent death. Despite her loss, the woman said she forgives Goodwin.

For his part, Goodwin apologized to the family for the pain his actions caused them.

In a separate court case, a former Glynn County school bus driver was convicted of child molestation and sexual assault against a child.

Joseph Jordan, 66, was sentenced Tuesday in Superior Court to 10 years confinement with 10 years to serve, the DA's office said. Jordan also will have to register as a sex offender.

The incident occurred outside the Glynn County football stadium on Sept. 18, 2020, during a football game. The 10-year-old victim was the daughter of another school bus driver, the DA's office said.

The girl was playing, going from her mother's bus to Jordan's bus when Jordan committed inappropriate acts that were captured on a school bus camera, the DA's office said. The girl told her mother about the incident almost immediately.

Jordan argued in court on Sept. 28 that the contact was not sexual and that he made an error in judgment.

A jury deliberated approximately one hour and determined otherwise, finding Jordan guilty on both counts.

The county transportation department and school police investigator Ricky Hilburn assisted in the case against Jordan, the DA's office said.