New Brunswick man shot dead Sunday night: police

NEW BRUNSWICK – Police are investigating after a 28-year-old city man was shot and killed Sunday night.

Police responded around 10:54 p.m. to the area of Throop Avenue and Delavan Street on a report of a shooting, where officers located Markel Williams with multiple gunshot wounds, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Williams was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Ciccone said.

An initial investigation revealed the shooting was not a random act and there does not appear to be a threat to the public, the prosecutor said.

More: Police ask for help after one killed, two injured in Piscataway crash

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call New Brunswick Detective Jeff Monticello at 732-745-5200 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rosario at 732-745-3289.

Email: sloyer@gannettnj.com

Susan Loyer covers Middlesex County and more for MyCentralJersey.com. To get unlimited access to her work, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: New Brunswick NJ man shot dead Sunday night: police