Brunswick man stops alleged car thief after chase

Feb. 17—A Brantley County man running from Glynn County deputies Thursday met his match when trying to escape through the yard of a Brunswick man who detained the alleged car thief until his arrest.

Glynn County Undersheriff Mario Morales said the car chase began in Brantley County after the driver, who the Brantley County Sheriff's Office did not immediately identify late Thursday afternoon, allegedly stole a red Ford truck and attempted to evade deputies there.

Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump said law enforcement locally were notified he was coming this way, so they headed to the Brantley County line in the south end of the county to catch the alleged thief as he entered Glynn.

"We were all converging toward the south end of the county when a deputy encountered a red truck traveling at an extremely high rate of speed heading north over the Lanier Bridge," Jump said.

The deputy had to get to the southern foot of the bridge to turn around and chase the truck. Jump said the deputy saw the truck turn on to Fourth Avenue and enter Brunswick's South End neighborhood.

Posts on Facebook by South End and Old Town Brunswick residents indicate the truck was traveling at nearly 100 mph through the normally quiet neighborhoods.

"We had people out in their yards motioning to us that, 'he went that way,'" Jump said.

The driver eventually came to a stop at a grassy lot behind Hogarth's Lawn Mower at R and Norwich streets, exited the truck and jumped a fence into a nearby yard, Jump said.

"Next thing we know, a good Samaritan had put the guy on the ground and was holding him until we got there," he said.

Deputies noticed a knot on the driver's head when they arrested him, so they took him to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital for evaluation before transporting him back to Brantley County for deputies there to charge him and book him into jail, Jump said.

He thanked the man who detained the driver until deputies could arrest him and the residents in Brunswick who assisted deputies during the chase.

"Kudos to the citizens of Brunswick who let the deputies know which way he had gone and for helping us apprehend this man," Jump said.

The driver's name and any charges he is facing were not available late Thursday afternoon from the Brantley County Sheriff's Office.