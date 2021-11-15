New Brunswick men arrested in fatal shooting, charged with murder

NEW BRUNSWICK – Two city men have been arrested and charged with the fatal shooting of a Franklin man here earlier this month.

Jhon German-Suarez, 24, was charged with murder and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and Wendis Rodriguez-Quiles, 31, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder and possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose in the death of 32-year-old Lorenzo Hill Staten, 32, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Police responded about 8:12 p.m. Nov. 2 to the area of Seaman Street and Remsen Avenue on a report of a shooting where they found Hill Staten with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the prosecutor’s office. He was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment where he later died, the prosecutor's office said.

An investigation determined German-Suarez and Rodriguez-Quiles allegedly conspired to kill Hill Staten, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The New Brunswick Police Department, the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, the New Jersey-New York United States Marshal’s Fugitive Regional Task Force, and the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office assisted with the arrests of German-Suarez and Rodriguez-Quiles, who were apprehended Monday in the Bronx, the prosecutor’s office said.

They remained in custody in New York pending extradition hearings.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Detective Keith Walcott at 732-745-5200 or Detective Mark Morris at 732-745-3927.

