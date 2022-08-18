Brunswick mother pepper sprays school bus with students onboard

A Brunswick mother is behind bars tonight accused of using pepper spray on a school bus with students inside.

It all happened at a school bus stop about 5 minutes away from Goodyear Elementary.

Action News Jax spoke with a man who didn’t want to be identified on camera, but he says he saw it all unfold today

“Well first off I think it’s a crazy thing to do,” says the eyewitness.

Shaquayle Cuyler has been arrested after police say she sprayed a can of pepper spray inside of a school bus with 24 students onboard.

According to reports, this incident happened this morning at a school bus stop at the Brunswick commons apartments.

“I bought my grandson to the bus stop and put and I noticed her discussing something with the bus driver,” says the eyewitness.

The witness says he doesn’t know why Cuyler did this, but he adds she did have a disagreement with someone inside of the apartment complex before.

He says she even threatened to pepper spray him this morning, and he feels bad this happened to children

“The kids are innocent in this situation, and she put all of them in danger by doing this,” says the eyewitness.

A police report says Cuyler is the parent of a student. It also says she confronted the bus driver and monitored before spraying.

All the children were treated on scene and then taken to school.

The driver and monitor had to go to the hospital.

“I would like to see her pay the price of putting those kids in danger,” says the eyewitness.

Cuyler is facing battery, criminal trespass, and cruelty to children charges.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.