Brunswick police arrest man on rape, home invasion charges

Mar. 28—The Brunswick Police Department is investigating an alleged home invasion and rape in which a man believed to be homeless forced his way into a home and sexually assaulted a minor.

Troy Rogers III, 51, was arrested Sunday and booked into Glynn County Detention Center shortly before 6 p.m. on charges of burglary in the first degree and rape. He is listed as homeless in a Glynn County Sheriff's Office booking report.

A release from the Brunswick Police Department said officers were called to the emergency room of Southeast Georgia Health System on Sunday to a report of a sexual assault that had already happened.

"During the investigation, it was learned that a home invasion had taken place at a residence on the 1700 block of Albany Street," the release said. "During the home invasion, the victim was sexually assaulted by the suspect."

Brunswick Lt. Jose Galdamez said Rogers allegedly entered an apartment unit at the property by forcing his way inside when someone came to answer the door. He used intimidation as his means of force, Galdamez said.

Galdamez also said the victim is a minor but did not say whether the victim is a male or female.

Investigators are still working on establishing a motive and if there is any connection between Rogers and the victim, he said.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact Det. Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, call the Silent Witness line at 912-267-5516, or to email tips to bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.