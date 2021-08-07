Brunswick Police arrest man for stabbing a woman

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·1 min read

Aug. 7—Brunswick police arrested a man early Friday morning in connection with the stabbing and beating of a woman in the 2100 block of Gordon Street.

Police responded in the predawn hours to a report that the woman suffered a stab wound and was "struck with a metal pipe" on Gordon Street. The woman was transported via ambulance by county EMT workers to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, police said.

Later, police arrested Claude Hudson Jr., 55, and charged him with aggravated assault. Hudson remained Friday afternoon in the Glynn County Detention Center.

— Larry Hobbs

