Brunswick police make arrests shootout that wounded visitor

Jul. 27—Brunswick police have arrested two young men in connection with a reckless shootout in mid-July that wounded an out-of-town visitor caught in the crossfire.

Police arrested Trentavious Lee, 19, Monday and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm on or near a public street.

On Friday, police arrested Kaleb Roy Wanzo, 19, and charged him with party to a crime of aggravated assault.

Both Brunswick men were being held without bond Tuesday in the Glynn County Detention Center.

Police allege both men were involved in a shootout at around 6:30 p.m. July 14 at which assailants in two vehicles exchanged gunfire with each other near Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Stray gunfire hit a 40-year-old woman from out of town in a passing vehicle. She suffered a bullet wound to a knee.

The woman was flown from Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where she was treated and released, police said.

Police were actively seeking Lee when they received information that he could be found at a residence in the 3200 block of Dogwood Avenue.

Patrol officers, detectives and police dog Bob arrived at the residence Monday night, according to a report. When a detective went to the front door, Lee allegedly tried to slip out of a back window, "where he met K9 Bob," police said. "K9 Bob barked at (Lee) to get on the ground and the male complied."

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Terrance Tanner at 912-279-2606, Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516, or email information to bpdtips@brunswickpolice.org.