Brunswick Police investigating shooting death

Jun. 21—A man was shot and killed in a house on I Street early Wednesday morning, the Brunswick Police Department said.

Police were called to the 1100 block of I Street shortly before 1 a.m. to calls from people who reported they heard shots fired. Officers responded and evaluated the area but found no evidence of a shooting at the time, Smith said.

Later Wednesday morning, at about 7 a.m., someone called to report a medical emergency at 1105 I Street after they found a man inside who was unresponsive. Emergency medical personnel arrived and determined that the man had been shot, Smith said.

The victim was identified as Robert Slay, 35, of Brunswick.

Smith said the investigation is ongoing encouraged anyone with information to contact Det. Carla Futch at 912-279-2641 or the police department's Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333.

A woman who watched from the sidewalk of I Street as officers and deputies investigated on Wednesday morning said the violence in Brunswick and Glynn County has gotten worse lately. The woman requested she not be identified.

"I've never seen it like this," she said. "Brunswick is too small for this."

She said it is time for the public to stand up to the perpetrators and cooperate with police to bring the people to justice. It is also time to create a task force to combat gangs and violent crimes, she said.

"If they saw something or heard something, they should tell about it," the woman said. "That is the only way to stop this mess."

A rash of shootings has plagued the city and the unincorporated areas of Glynn County recently. Some are still open investigations in which no arrests haven't been made.

Glynn County Police continue to investigate a May 26 shooting on Wasp Drive in the Fairway Oaks neighborhood in which five people were wounded. All the victims were between 18 and 21 years old.

Brunswick Police continue to investigate a midday drive-by shooting on June 7 in the 2600 block of Johnston Street that wounded two people, one critically.

Christopher Suttles, 39, who Glynn County Police believe to be homeless, was shot and killed early June 7 in the woods behind a Glynn County apartment complex. Police continue to investigate the incident.

A week later, on the evening of June 13, 16-year-old Brunswick High School football player Mykal Ellis was shot and killed in the same block just feet from his house as he was walking home from a friend's house, a police report said. Brunswick Police last week released the identity of the man they believe was responsible for Mykal's death. They took out arrest warrants for murder and other charges on Breon Hartley, 21, of Jacksonville. He has not been arrested.

On May 1, Brunswick Police found the body of Romnel Wilfredo Lopez Alfaro, 38, in a gray Honda Civic in the 2200 block of Amherst Street. He had been shot and killed. Police are still investigating the death.

Wednesday's murder on I Street marks the fifth homicide in Brunswick and Glynn County this year. His name joins Ellis, Suttles, Alfaro and Dawn Newbauer, 53, on the list of murder victims.

Newbauer was shot and killed early on May 21 outside a shopping center on St. Simons Island. Glynn County Police have made an arrest in that case. Ricky Ricardo Easterling, 50, is in Glynn County Detention Center charged with murder for his alleged role in Newbauer's death.