Brunswick police part of California drug investigation

Nov. 29—The Brunswick Police Department assisted in an investigation that led to the discovery of almost 29 pounds of drugs in California, police say.

In March, investigators with the Brunswick Police Department, the United States Postal Inspection Service and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered an online drug market that was selling to people in Maryland, Brunswick Officer Wilbur Jesson wrote in an email.

The website advertised fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana and other drugs and contraband, Jesson wrote.

Over the next several months, Jesson wrote, investigators with the police department made a couple of undercover controlled purchases of Blue M30 pills, which are counterfeit Oxycontin pills pressed with fentanyl.

Investigators made purchases ranging from 500 to 1,000 pills each, Jesson wrote.

Later in July, a Brunswick investigator traveled to Los Angeles with an HSI investigator and watched and tracked the alleged operator of the drug market, Jesson wrote.

In August, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department searched the alleged operator's residences and seized about 12,011 pills of pressed fentanyl, or almost three pounds; 128,783 pills of Xanax, or 20 pounds; and 282 oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, or 0.06 of a pound.

Also seized were:

— 29 grams of cocaine

— 402 grams, or almost a pound, of marijuana

— 491 grams, or just over a pound, of methamphetamine

— 149 grams, or just over a quarter pound, of ecstasy

— 449 grams, or about a pound, of psilocybin mushrooms

— 12.7 grams of LSD

Police said they also found paraphernalia, packaging materials, firearms, as well as $8,000 in cash and $45,000 in financial accounts.

