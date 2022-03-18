Brunswick police seek help with missing man

Mar. 18—Brunswick police are seeking the public's help in locating a Brunswick who has been missing to family and authorities since the fall.

Dwaine Holland, 50, of Brunswick was first reported missing to Brunswick Police on Nov. 30, 2021, but family members told police at the time they had not heard from him since September, police said. While Holland has at times demonstrated signs of mental illness, it is unusual for him to go so long without contacting family members, police said.

Holland is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 167 pounds, police said. When last seen by family, Holland wore a pair of blue and green Puma athletic shoes. Anyone with information about Holland's disappearance or his whereabouts is asked to call police Brunswick Capt. Angela Smith at 912-279-2608, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.