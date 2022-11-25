Brunswick Police seek public's help in identifying shooter

Nov. 25—Brunswick Police are seeking the public's help in locating the person who shot and killed a 33-year-old man in the predawn hours Friday in the 1100 block of I Street.

Reginald Miller of Brunswick died at the scene, police said.

Off-duty city police officers were working a security detail at a sports bar on nearby Norwich Street when they heard gunfire at 1:47 a.m., police said. Responding officers were searching the area when they found Miller lying in the street in the 1100 block of I Street, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, or who might have information about the incident, is asked to call Brunswick Police Detective Paxton Edgy at 912-279-2620, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.