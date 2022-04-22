New Brunswick police seizure of crack cocaine may not be legal, court rules

NEW BRUNSWICK – Leander Williams was sentenced in 2019 to eight years in prison after police found 102 bags of crack cocaine hidden in the front of his pants.

But a state appellate court has ruled the search may not have been legal.

Williams, a 50-year-old city resident who has been released from prison on parole, will receive a new hearing in Superior Court in Middlesex County.

When a judge ruled the search was legal, Williams pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in a school zone.

In 2005, he had been sentenced 10 years in prison on a similar charge.

Williams was arrested on Oct. 27, 2017, after New Brunswick police saw him with a group of men playing a game of dice and exchanging money on the sidewalk in violation of a municipal ordinance, according to court papers.

When police officers approached, the men started to walk away, but Detective Brandt Gregus told them to stop and asked who had the dice. When all the men raised their hands to show they didn't have the dice, the detective saw a plastic bag tied to Williams's belt, court papers say.

Gregus and another officer walked Williams to a nearby car. Gregus testified he stuck his finger under the plastic bag and "plopped” it out, but denied he put his finger into Williams' pants.

The detective said that plastic bag contained 102 smaller bags of crack cocaine, court papers say.

Williams was given a municipal code violation and later was charged with the drug offense.

When Williams challenged the search, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office argued that the search was legal because it was during a valid arrest. Superior Court Judge Dennis Nieves agreed, and the crack cocaine was admitted into evidence.

In his appeal, Williams argued that the search was unconstitutional because police are not allowed to conduct a search when just issuing a violation of a municipal ordinance.

If Williams had been arrested for a disorderly person charge, he could have been legally searched, the court ruled, but he was just given a summons for violating a city ordinance.

Returning the case to Superior Court, the appellate court ruled, will allow the prosecutor's office to raise an alternative theory that the search was legal because the crack cocaine was in plain view.

